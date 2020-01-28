The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board did take some action Tuesday concerning state grant money for electronic waste, but it wasn’t exactly the action for which Carroll County officials had hoped.
Carroll County was granted initial approval from the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, or PC&E, to form its own solid waste district. With the district under receivership, the receiver filed an action contesting PC&E’s decision and that case is still winding through the Arkansas Court of Appeals. If the receiver prevails in the suit, the court could order Carroll County back into the Ozark Mountain district.
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality had awarded the Ozark Mountain district more than $97,000 in electronic waste recycling grants.
Carroll County had been a part of the Ozark Mountain district when the grant application was submitted, but the board voted in December to deny Carroll County any of the e-waste grant funding.
Instead, the board voted to give Baxter, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties $20,000 each and retain the rest with the district to pay for freight and shipping of e-waste.
However, Carroll County Solid Waste Authority director Phil Jackson asked to address the board regarding that decision and grant funding had been put on hold. He addressed the board Tuesday morning at a meeting in Harrison.
Jackson told board members that he had spoken with ADEQ about the matter. He said he wanted to make sure the board understood that Carroll County deserved the grant funding because the amount was determined based on the entire district.
“Population is normally a calculation in ADEQ funding,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he wanted one last chance to ask the board to reconsider its decision before asking ADEQ to step in and take action.
Marion County Judge John Massey had suggested that the board return Carroll County’s portion of grant funding to ADEQ and let the agency give it to Carroll County.
Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass said it was the board’s decision on how the money should be divided, although he recognized that Carroll County was part of the district when the grant amount was determined.
“It’s still not enough money,” Pendergrass said, “there’s no doubt about that.”
Pendergrass went on to say that he would like to see the board amend the December action to release $14,500, pending Carroll County’s appeal to ADEQ, to the other four counties that are still collecting e-waste and need the money. The rest would be retained in the district’s account. That would mean the collection centers would already have needed money in case ADEQ requests it back.
The board voted unanimously to follow Pendergrass’ recommendation, but it took no action on Jackson’s request.
After the meeting, Jackson said the board didn’t really answer his appeal.
“I was hoping to be able to do it without going to legal,” Jackson said. “I’ll get an opinion from ADEQ legal and then we’ll submit that.”
He said Carroll County paid the required tipping fees to the district in November even though they might have been able to challenge the payment after PC&E’s decision in October.
“I’m proud of our board,” Jackson said. “They did it the right way.”
