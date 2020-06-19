Members of the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Board of Directors were in agreement when it met this week: The $18 fee property owners are paying on their property taxes is not right.
The fee is part of the receivership which was granted to devise a plan for repaying bondholders who invested money in what became the NABORS landfill debacle.
The fee has been a flashpoint of all district business over the past three years. Property owners vehemently opposed it, but it must be paid before property taxes or taxes are considered $18 delinquent.
The fee is also court ordered as part of the report that saw Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece appointed as the receiver to collect the money.
The constitutionality of the fee was challenged in circuit courts and judges ruled it to be unconstitutional. Those decisions are now being appealed to the state Supreme Court.
John Verkamp, Charleston lawyer representing the district, told board members Tuesday that there is another hearing in the receivership case scheduled for Monday, June 22.
That hearing is scheduled in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Verkamp said, but the judge will have some options to consider.
The receivership could be extended. There’s a possibility that the court could end the receivership and order that the solid waste district continue to collect the fee and disperse it. The court could also order that the district defend the legality of the fee, but that could present a difficult situation in light of the pending appeal.
“If the consensus of the board is that the $18 fee is an unlawful tax, then I don’t know how you would find an attorney that would represent you to oppose you, to zealously oppose you,” Verkamp said.
But, Verkamp warned, if the receivership is ended, the $18 fee won’t go away.
Board chairman Fred Woehl, Boone County justice of the peace serving on the board in place of County Judge Robert Hathaway, said it would fall onto the district to collect the fee. He said the $18 would become a lien against the property if not paid instead of taxes being considered delinquent.
“Regardless of what happens, the folks in these counties have got to pay back the bondholders,” Woehl said. “Even though they did not vote on this, even though nobody in this room had anything to do with it, we inherited this mess and the taxpayers are still liable for the debt.”
Verkamp said judges in this area have ordered collectors to stop collecting the fee and ordered the district to put the money back into the registry of the court. There has also been a motion to hold the district in contempt of court for not complying with the judge’s ruling in Searcy County. The problem with that order is that the district isn’t collecting any money because it’s all been submitted to the bond trustee and put in an account pending the appeal.
But there’s also the Pulaski County circuit court order with which the district must comply. Those competing court orders amount to a tug of war that makes it even more of a question how the Monday hearing will come out.
Treece said he anticipates the receivership will be extended. But, Woehl wanted to know when the receivership ends, primarily because the sale of property in Baxter County came up quickly. He said the property has been available to sell for three years, but the announced sale is actually near the end of the receivership.
“That don’t look good,” Woehl said.
Treece said the property will sell when the time is right. The proceeds of that sale will go to the bondholders, although the district will receive money from revenue the $18 fee generates for the district itself.
Verkamp then asked for the feelings of board members regarding the $18 fee so he can explain the board’s position at the court hearing.
“Is it the consensus of this board that the fee is an unlawful tax?” Verkamp asked.
“Yes,” Mayor Jerry Jackson said. “You agree?” he asked Woehl.
Woehl indicated that in principal he agrees because taxpayers didn’t vote to buy the landfill. But if the $18 fee is held to be unconstitutional, it will be up to the board to assess a fee on property owners.
Given the makeup of the board as elected officials, that could be a bitter pill to swallow while seeking re-election.
Woehl asked what would happen if the $18 fee goes away and the district can’t pay to monitor the landfill. Treece said no one knows the answer to that question. He warned the board against blanket opposition to the fee.
“But you’ve got to understand that we are elected officials and I have not got one phone call from anybody saying, ‘Man, this $18 is the best thing since I got pockets on my shirt,’” Woehl said.
Treece said he understands that the fee is unpopular with their constituents. But it came about based on decisions made by previous board members who weren’t willing to assess a fee because it would be politically unpopular and jeopardize their re-election. That could be an inherent problem with the way the state legislature established elected officials as board members, but the fee is at this point reality and board members do have a responsibility to the district.
Bull Shoals Mayor David Nixon said the best bet might be to just dissolve the board and let the state deal with all the district’s problems.
However, Verkamp said the district is a creature of legislation and can’t simply dissolve. And if board members just stopped attending meetings, it would bring up issues such as misfeasance.
As discussion continued, Verkamp again asked for the board’s position on the $18 fee so he could represent it to the judge at Monday’s hearing.
Woehl asked for a show of hands from board members in favor of the fee and none did. When he asked for those opposed to it, they all raised their hands.
Verkamp said that position was broad and didn’t state a reason, but he said he would take it to court Monday.
