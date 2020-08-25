Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Board of Directors chairman Fed Woehl told the board Tuesday that Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled from the bench that the now-famed $18 fee is over.
The fee is part of the receivership which was granted to devise a plan for repaying bondholders who invested money in what became the NABORS landfill fiasco. A fraction of proceeds from the fee would also go to the solid waste district to help defray costs of maintaining the landfill in northern Baxter County.
“The $18 is gone,” Woehl said. “And Geoffrey Treece (the court appointed receiver) is gone.”
Woehl did point out that Fox has not yet issued a written order in the case abolishing the $18 fee.
Solid waste district attorney John Verkamp also said that Judge Fox did severely limit Treece’s involvement in the matter, but the court could also modify that ruling as it sees fit.
Still, Woehl did say that the feeling he got at a court hearing earlier this month was that both the fee and Treece were removed.
Circuit judges in Baxter, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy County lawsuits challenging the fee have ruled the fee to be an illegal exaction or tax, thus unconstitutional.
Treece had been appointed to the collect money from taxpayers in the six counties that at the time comprised the solid waste district to repay bondholders. Treece had filed notice of appeal to the state Supreme Court.
However, Judge Fox, who oversaw appointment of the receiver, ordered last month that Treece must stop actively pursuing the appeals.
Verkamp said Tuesday morning that all those appeals have either been dismissed or will be soon. One exception could be in the Searcy County case where state legislation that allowed the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to close the landfill using money from the Post Closure Trust Fund had been challenged as unconstitutional and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s Office is still bound to defend that legislation.
Verkamp said there will likely be a trial in Fox’s court regarding the money already collected in 2018 and 2019 from the fee. That amounts to about $2.3 million that has been deposited in the registry of the Pulaski County Circuit Court.
It will be up to the plaintiffs in the five cases to pursue reimbursement, Verkamp said. The court will also look at the fee to see if it is legal and proper.
“If it is, is the rate proper?” Verkamp said. If not, the court will determine what the rate should be.
That decision will determine what should happen with the money already collected and placed in the court’s registry.
The money collected this year for 2019 property taxes will be refunded, Verkamp said. But plaintiffs have filed a motion to engage an outside consulting firm that is experienced at making such refunds.
That means the money returned to taxpayers won’t be the full $18. Legal fees for the plaintiff’s lawyers and fees for the administration firm will be deducted.
“So,” Woehl said, “your $18 may be $5 or so.”
That leaves the sole case still pending, which was filed in Boone County. A hearing has been set in that case for this coming Friday afternoon.
The waste district board had earlier voted not to defend the constitutionality of the $18 fee. The receiver had done that as representing both the district and the bondholders in the other cases.
However, after Judge Fox limited Treece’s involvement, the receiver has moved in that case to withdraw as counsel.
Verkamp said he anticipates Boone County Circuit Judge John Putman to accept the receiver’s motion. But the district, as a governmental body, must have legal counsel.
The Friday hearing is set for the matter of motions pending. Bank OZK, as trustee for the bondholders, and ADEQ have filed motions to dismiss the case.
Verkamp said he needed authorization from the board to represent it in court, communicating to the judge that the district opposes the fee and has no objection to motions to dismiss the case.
The board voted unanimously to allow Verkamp to represent the district at the hearing Friday afternoon.
