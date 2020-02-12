The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District voted Tuesday to give director Melinda Caldwell 30 days to comply with their requests for financial documents or she will be terminated.
The solid waste district is under receivership after bondholders sued the district to recover principle on the bonds they bought to finance the purchase of NABORS landfill in Baxter County in 2005. The board defaulted on bond payments in 2012.
Tuesday’s meeting was called in part to discuss the board’s role in managing the district while it’s under receivership. The court-appointed receiver, Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece, attended the meeting to explain that matter, but discussion of Caldwell took up a good part of the meeting.
Caldwell’s company, Via Recycling, has been contracted with the district for day-to-day operations.
Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl serves on the board as a designee for County Judge Robert Hathaway. He was also recently elected board chairman.
Woehl said Tuesday that he has served on the board for two years and the contract with Via has never been renewed. In fact, he said it hasn’t been renewed since 2014.
Treece said it was his understanding that the contract was valid through September of this year.
Woehl said Caldwell doesn’t have a contract, but Treece said that is a legal matter that can be taken up with contract negotiation.
“You have your own lawyer,” Treece said, nodding to district lawyer John Verkamp.
“Well,” Woehl said, “for a while.”
Marion County Judge John Massey asked about Caldwell’s salary. Massey said the original contractual agreement was for $60,000 a year but she was paid $120,000 last year. He went on to say that Caldwell has refused to supply the board with documentation showing why her salary was doubled.
Treece said Caldwell hasn’t provided him with any documentation, but he understood that she was also reimbursed at $85 an hour for work done as liaison between the board and ADEQ in permanent closure of the landfill and the illegal tire dump in Baxter County that is still being cleaned up.
Treece said it would be cheaper for the district to pay Caldwell for her time and out-of-pocket expenses than to contract with an outside entity.
“You’re going to have to pay somebody to do that and she’s got the background and the knowledge and the experience,” Treece said.
Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott said he has asked three times for such expense documentation and didn’t get anything.
Verkamp said those documents exist and are available to the board. He said Caldwell or the new chairman could present them at need. He also suggested that board members specify what documentation they want to see and in what form.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said that during his year of serving on the board he feels Caldwell had “become pretty defensive” regarding that documentation. He said it appeared Caldwell produces what Treece requests directly to him, while telling board members they need to set up a meeting with her to look over records.
Jackson said he has seen nothing but turmoil at meetings, sometimes brought on by both sides. He said he feels Caldwell has developed a pattern of doing business and seems to resent being questioned. Still, he said he hopes the parties can iron out differences and get some work done for the district.
Treece said one of the reasons that Carroll County officials said they wanted to break off and form a solid waste district of their own was due to differences of opinion on how the board was run and the perceived issues other board members had with Caldwell and her performance as director.
He reiterated that the board, with all the financial problems lying ahead, would be mistaken to try to bring another director or contracted entity up to speed on all the problems facing the district.
But Treece also said he would speak with Caldwell about the issues the board brought up Tuesday.
Massey then said that if Caldwell can’t produce the records the board wants to see that the contract should be put out for competitive bidding.
“There’s people in Harrison, Arkansas, and Marion County that could do that job,” Massey said, adding that he feels it’s a conflict of interest for Caldwell’s company to have the contract.
Woehl asked Massey if he would be willing to allow Woehl to appoint a committee to communicate the board’s wishes to Caldwell and give her 30 days to comply before terminating the contract.
Verkamp said it would be difficult to make a motion stating an ultimatum.
“I’ll make it easy,” Massey said. “I make a motion to get rid of Miss Caldwell. How’s that?” Searcy County Judge Jim Harness seconded the motion.
Treece agreed that there are probably other people who can do Caldwell’s job, but he felt the move was a bad idea when considering bringing in someone new to handle the liaison duties.
Bull Shoals Mayor David Nixon said he would like to see Caldwell be given a chance to comply with board requests.
Woehl, admitting he isn’t Caldwell’s biggest fan, again suggested forming a subcommittee to work with Caldwell for 30 days, then terminate the contract if she declined. Massey amended the motion to be in line with Woehl’s suggestion and Newton County Judge Warren Campbell seconded it.
A roll call vote showed Elliott cast the sole “no” vote, while Gassville Police Chief Tim Mayfield, attending as proxy for Gassville Mayor Jeff Braim abstained and Massey, Harness, Jackson, Nixon and Campbell voted in favor.
Woehl originally appointed Elliott, Massey and Nixon to that committee, but Elliott said his family had some health problems that would keep him from having the time to dedicate to the effort.
Woehl then appointed Harness to help Elliott and Harness accepted.
The board did discuss the relationship between the board and receiver, and in Thursday’s edition the Daily Times looks at that relationship.
