Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon recently told airport board members that the new aviation training service has students and one of them had completed his solo flight.
In January, the board approved Sky Adventures to provide flight training, airplane rentals, aircraft purchase consulting and aircraft management. Josh Monson is the company owner and the flight instructor is Caleb Green.
She shared with board members a picture of Green cutting the tail off Hank Cook’s shirt after Cook completed his solo flight.
When asked why the shirt was cut, board president Tom Benton said, “It’s just a thing that’s always done.”
McCutcheon shared the following information regarding the ceremony of sorts:
“In American aviation lore, the traditional removal of a new pilot's shirt tail is a sign of the instructor's new confidence in his student after successful completion of the first solo flight. In the days of tandem trainers, the student sat in the front seat, with the instructor behind. As there were often no radios in these early days of aviation, the instructor would tug on the student pilot's shirttail to get his attention, and then yell in his ear. A successful first solo flight is an indication that the student can fly without the instructor ("instructor-less" flight). Hence, there is no longer a need for the shirt tail, and it is cut off by the (often) proud instructor, and sometimes displayed as a trophy.”
“Congratulations Hank Cook,” McCutcheon said. “May this be the first of many who fly solo from our airport.”
In her monthly report to the board, McCutcheon said the fixed base operator sold 14,565 gallons of Jet-A fuel and 1,092 gallons of Avgas fuel during January.
FedEx Freight corporate travel had four trips carrying 38 passengers and they purchased 2,173 gallons of fuel.
Southern Airways Express had a total of 289 outbound passengers to Dallas and 66 to Memphis. There was a load factor of 59% (DFW 79%, MEM 28%) with a completion factor of 94%.
