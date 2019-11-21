Chonda Tapley, Court Appointed Special Advocates of North Arkansas, or CASA, board chairman told the board this week that there was still a hitch with grant funding from United Way of Boone County.
United Way informed the board in October that the next allocation of grant funding for CASA was being withheld until the board implemented tighter financial controls in response to the arrest of the former director.
Former director Katie Rylee, 31, in September pleaded not guilty to charges of theft of property, tampering with physical evidence, obtaining a signature by deception, falsifying business records, possession of a forgery device and three counts of forgery, Boone County Circuit Court records show.
Rylee’s employment with CASA was terminated July 26. Some allegations against her were for misuse of an agency debit card.
Tracie Pape, who had worked for CASA when Rylee was director, was named director of the agency.
Pape submitted a set of financial controls to be adopted as policy for the agency and the board later approved them. The United Way board was set to meet to discuss those controls earlier this month.
Tapley read a written response from United Way applauding the board for adopting the policies for financial control.
However, the agency also requested a detailed accounting of how United Way grant money was spent from April 2017 through the last disbursement of fund in July of this year.
Board member Becky Greenwood said it would be almost impossible to provide that information with the current police investigation still underway.
Pape said funding through the Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, federal grant and the state CASA organization were restored and both organizations are pleased with the steps the local CASA board is taking to recover from the recent financial problems. Both want CASA to be successful.
She went on to say that she had nearly been in tears due to the outpouring of support from members of the community who want CASA to succeed.
“This community has a big heart, a big, big heart for helping us and helping kids,” Pape said.
Pape said the way the accounting system had been set up, United Way grant money went into a pool of local money without specific line-by-line expenditures, but the new financial controls include those steps.
Rachel Freeman, board member and attorney ad litem in the juvenile justice system, said she felt the appropriate response to United Way’s request for accounting would be to say the CASA board would like to provide the information, but it doesn’t exist under the past accounting system.
The remainder of the board agreed.
Pape said she and her staff appreciate the board for fighting so hard to see CASA make a difference in children’s lives, sometimes a life-or-death difference.
“We’re going to be able to do so much next year,” she said. “We’ve got so many people lined up who want to advocate for kids in this community. And we’re going to be able to help them because you guys have fought for us to stay open.”
