LITTLE ROCK — Limiting out-of-state recreational travelers is a goal for Arkansas in its battle against COVID-19 as positive diagnoses and deaths from the disease continue to rise, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.
He reported that 88 more positive cases were added to the total Tuesday to make 1,498. Two more people succumbed to the disease, bringing the total to 32. Eighty-one patients were hospitalized Tuesday, the governor said.
In original projections, Hutchinson had said there could be as many as 1,000 people hospitalized by May 1, but he said Tuesday that current statistics don’t bear that out. He said the current hospital capacity in the state is sufficient unless there is a spike in cases in the future.
Hutchinson had already issued an executive order limiting motel/hotel and short-term lodging to:
• Healthcare professionals.
• First responders.
• Law enforcement.
• State or federal employees on official business.
• National Guard members on active duty.
• Airline crew members.
• Patients of hospitals and their families.
• Journalists.
• Persons unable to return to their home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
• Arkansas citizens unable to return to their home due to exigent circumstances, such as fire, flood, tornado, or other disaster.
• Persons in need of shelter due to domestic violence or homelessness.
- Employees of hotels, motels, or other service providers/contractors of a hotel or motel.
• Persons away from their home due to work or work-related travel.
But Hutchinson said there are still recreational travelers coming into the state. Sometimes they are coming from coronavirus hot spots looking for a place to get away.
Officials have now designed highway message board, both permanent and temporary, notifying people that lodging is unavailable to out-of-state recreational travelers.
There are still people who live in neighboring states who come into Arkansas for work and medical treatment, and the state doesn’t want to discourage that.
Hutchinson said he does plan to speak to neighboring governors about their plans for those states regarding opening commerce up again.
“Obviously,” Hutchinson said, “there’s discussions about what the national approach could be. Despite the president’s comments yesterday, which I take as him expressing himself in his normal fashion, there’s a great partnership there.”
He said national guidance is still needed. Arkansas shouldn’t try to isolate itself and do something completely different than the rest of the country.
The states have been on their own in rounding up supplies for the fight against COVID-19 with the federal government taking a more limited role.
“They’ve been a backstop for us, but it hasn’t been sufficient,” Hutchinson said.
As for lifting emergency orders, Hutchinson has appointed a panel to examine medical evidence to make those decisions.
Hutchinson was asked about the president’s remarks about having total authority and how he interprets those statements.
“With an understanding of President Trump and how he likes to gig a little bit, how he likes to create a little controversy, and that’s part of his leadership style,” Hutchinson said.
But as governor, he said, he is protective of the prerogatives afforded to the chief executive in each state. He appreciates the fact that Vice President Mike Pence has been a governor and understand the necessity of states’ rights. He still anticipates a positive working relationship with the federal government.
“Obviously, in terms of the dialogue, we value the role that we have,” Hutchinson said. “And our founding fathers in our country appreciated the role under the 10th Amendment that governors have in the different states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.