The Historic Harrison Business Association met last Monday and heard about beautification of the downtown area.
President Emily Powers called the meeting to order and the minutes from the January meeting were approved.
Doug Bourquin had asked some representatives from the Master Gardeners to attend the meeting to get their input on their plans for the downtown area, as part of his presentation about painting the poles the flower baskets hang on.
Linda Mann and Susan Timbrook represented the Master Gardeners. “We have sanctioned projects on the four corners of the square, the butterfly and pollinator gardens at the Extension office, maintenance of the garden at the Chamber office, and we are most known for the hanging baskets around the square,” Mann said.
“Each Master Gardener has to pay to take the test and we are a volunteer organization,” Timbrook said. “We don't receive any pay for this work. It’s just our way of giving back to our community. We have to volunteer so many hours on our sanctioned projects. Many of our members are retired, but some still work. And many of our members are getting where they can’t bend down and work in the gardens like they used to. But we do have five new people taking the test and a transfer coming in. So, we are excited for the additional help.”
Mann told the story of her first visit to Harrison with her husband. “We were considering moving here in 2003. We were looking at homes to buy and saw the hanging baskets on the square. My husband mentioned, ‘Somebody loves this town,’ and two and a half days later, we had purchased a house here.”
Bourquin asked her about the expenses involved with these projects. He would like to have the poles repaired and painted before the Master Gardeners are ready to hang the baskets.
Mann explained that every other year, the baskets have to have new liners and dirt and local places don’t carry liners that are large enough. “We have 62 baskets we do each year for the square. We used to have to move a ladder from pole to pole and lift the heavy basket into place. But now we are so fortunate to have the Northark basketball team help us. We pay them in cookies, and they lift up those baskets and put them into place even without a ladder. That helps us a lot and it’s so easy for them.”
The ladies explained that they have to start on the baskets under the cover of a barn. “April 15 is usually the last day for a killing frost, so we let the plants and dirt get settled in good before hanging them outside.”
Their biggest expense is the $3,000 it takes to pay someone to water the plants every day, and sometimes twice a day during times of high temperatures.
“The CVB has been very generous to help us in the past and the city provides the water,” Mann said. “But we don’t know if that will happen again this year or not.”
After the ladies left, the HHBA members voted to give the Master Gardeners $500 to help with that project. “We really appreciate that volunteer organization and all the work they do to make the downtown area beautiful,” HHBA member Gwen Hoffmann said, representing First National Bank. The members hope to be able to contribute more after they see how much money the other projects will require.
The Master Gardeners have a work day scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, and would appreciate any additional help they can get to work on cleaning out the downtown flower beds.
Bourquin said he is committed to painting the poles and the city has committed to purchasing the paint. “I will need some additional supplies, such as brushes, paint thinner to clean them and then borrow some 15-foot free-standing ladders because we can’t lean a ladder on a pole. I’ll also need a place to store these things in between good weather days.”
Bouriquin contacted Church 180 and they were willing to help as needed, when the men aren’t working at their paying jobs.
Several of the poles need repairs where kids have been swinging on them. “We also want to clean the lamp posts and need the city’s help in making those repairs. Some of these things have to be welded, and we need to get that finished, before we try to paint them,” Bourquin explained.
“We want to be very careful while cleaning each lamp post. Each one cost $1,900 for the globe and pole,” Bourquin said.
The HHBA agreed to allocate $500 for the supplies Bourquin will need and he will present the receipts for reimbursement. The group wasn’t sure how much the project would cost, but thought $500 would be a good place to start.
Repairing the trash cans is another project the HHBA has committed to. Powers said Charles Brown, the maintenance man for the courthouse has committed to doing the labor if the materials are purchased by the HHBA.
“We have told our vendors during Harvest Homecoming their fees are helping us improve the downtown area,” Powers said. “We didn’t get the trash can project completed before last year’s festival so we must have them repaired for this year.”
The group decided to replace the wooden portions of the metal trash cans with plastic decking. Business owner Mark Foresee asked about replacing the wooden slats with composite decking. “It will be more expensive, but that decking will last forever — a lot longer than wood and still look nice.”
Carlton Smith attended the meeting and said he had walked around the square trying to clean gum off the sidewalks and bring attention to the store owners of the weeds in their sidewalks and dead plants outside their businesses. “I’ve been trying to clean out gutters, too. There are a thousand details to be done. People driving notice if it looks crummy. I’ve been related to Harrison since 1964 and now we live here. I’m willing to help the area look great.”
Hoffmann and others thanked Smith for his efforts.
Foresee said, “Some of us don’t own our building and it could be difficult getting owners to understand the updates needed.”
In new business, Powers brought up the idea of the HHBA hosting a Q and A time with local authorities to help business owners with best practices for handling shoplifters. The group agreed it would be a good idea for all area businesses to have the opportunity to ask questions of police officers and an attorney. Powers is looking at dates in March to host the meeting at City Hall.
HHBA continues to look ahead at Harvest Homecoming 2020. Powers said the committee met in January and has begun making plans and applications are already available for vendors. The dates will be Oct. 2-3 for this year.
When someone asked about the funds to accomplish the projects mentioned during the meeting, Powers said, “We have $8,000 sitting in the account from the last two year’s profits from Harvest Homecoming. I don’t see the point of sitting on that money when we can use it to improve the downtown area. We promised the vendors we would use their fees to enhance the area, and we need to show that progress.”
For membership information contact Beverly DeWitt at (870) 688-8481 or Emily Powers at (870) 416-4010. The HHBA is open to anyone in the downtown area; but the association does not want to exclude someone who is interested and could be a valuable asset. The goal of the association is to “enhance and showcase the Downtown area.” Anyone interested in the community can attend meetings and join as an associate member, if they aren’t a downtown business owner.
Regular meetings are at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month on the second floor of City Hall (enter via the door of the police station). Contact Beverly DeWitt to sign up for the newsletter and stay informed about HHBA activities.
