“I wish I had good news on the hangar access road update,” Airport manager Judy McCutcheon told the board of directors on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the monthly meeting.
“Eaton is doing their part of the work, but Dec. 13 was the last day the heavy equipment class from the college was able to work out here. The weather has just been a killer. Now I’m getting nervous they won’t be able to finish before school is out in May,” she said. “They were only able to get three days in during November and six days in December.”
Board member Dr. Lad Brooks asked how many days she thought they might need to be able to finish.
“Probably three solid weeks’ worth of dirt work,” she said.
Board president Tom Benton added, “It is what it is.”
“Yes” McCutcheon agreed. “It’s the weather.”
The weather has also been a major factor in the completion numbers for Southern Airways Express.
“We’ve had a lot of major delay days because of weather,” McCutcheon said. “It’s been killing us.”
“In good news, Southern is making a schedule change on April 4. They are adding a second round trip flight to Dallas on Sunday to the schedule,” she said. “Now there will be two flights to Dallas daily, except for Wednesday and Saturday.”
To be able to change the schedule they had to remove the Sunday Memphis flight.
“I hear it all the time. Potential passengers are trying to book flights to Dallas three and four months out, and they can’t because the flights are full,” McCutcheon said. “So, I think this will help us out.”
McCutcheon said Thursday-Sunday are the busiest days for the Dallas flights.
