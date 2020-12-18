Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon told the Board of Directors Tuesday that she hadn’t had any word from the Department of Transportation about the Essential Air Service bid.
Board president Dr. Lad Brooks said, “This has got to be alarming for Southern. Can they go ahead and reserve flights, but not accept the payment yet?”
McCutcheon said, “It is terrible for them. They aren’t able to load any flights scheduled after Feb. 28 into the system.”
In old business, she mentioned the nice, black asphalt where new hangers will eventually be placed. “They were going to work on the electric gate yesterday, but the weather delayed that. The last item to be completed is to run an electric line to the ramp area. We have a single-phase and three-phase price and I’m waiting to see how much money we have before we decide,” she said.
The board discussed adding single-phase electricity for $3,500 or the three-phase electric power for $10,000. “I’m having them wait about that decision to the last minute,” McCutcheon said. “I really hope we can afford to put in the three-phase.”
A discussion followed that industries and businesses usually require the three-phase power. Board member Layne Ragsdale added, “That’s often the first question from a site planner. If three-phase isn’t available, they move on to another site.”
Everyone agreed that anyone who builds a hangar is going to want three-phase power.
The fixed base operator reported selling 10,861 gallons of Jet-A and 1,429 gallons of Avgas. Southern Air had 290 outbound passengers to Dallas and 59 to Memphis. The completion factor was 100% and Southern Airways Express purchased 7,823 gallons.
McCutcheon reminded the board that the asphalt took two drafts to finish the final 240 feet of the asphalt. “We didn’t have enough money in the original grant. We should be able to finish out that grant in January. That’s the grant the airport is carrying. We will be paying on those tickets, then as soon as we get the invoices, we pay them out. Then we wait on the canceled checks and then I can send in the paperwork to the state for reimbursement. So, in January we will be carrying $37,380 that will get reimbursed in early February — if Eaton gets all the paperwork to me.
“We’ll close that one out first. It’s done, we are just waiting on paperwork. The other one is waiting on the college to get back into school. We’ve got some extra dirt piles to clean up, get some grass seed down and finish up the gate and electrical. I’m looking at this one getting closed out in March or April. This is the one the county is carrying.”
Brooks asked, “How much is the county carrying?”
McCutcheon said, “They are carrying $250,000. The project was $316,530 and 80% is the $250,000 and the college’s in-kind work is $66,000.”
Brooks asked McCutcheon to brainstorm a minute and share what the future projects needed to be.
“I plan to keep our options open with the state grants and let the money build up,” she said. “I wish we could get a grant for the new hangers, but with aviation fuel sales down they aren’t helping with too many hangers. We might be able to get a grant maintenance hangar, though.”
She’s very interested in “banking” the grant money to do an airport terminal remodel in 2023. “It will cost about $600,000 to remodel the terminal, but it needs it,” she said.
Board member, Jim Kelly mentioned the shell is good, but the inside needs to be updated.
Before adjourning, Blaise Koch brought up a personnel item. “As I read in the Harrison Daily Times, the county approved hazard pay for the county staff for dealing with COVID-19. Judy is paid through the airport operations funds and wasn’t eligible for that hazard pay like [airport maintenance director Steve Dillon].”
Koch made the motion and the board voted unanimously to match what the county provided for McCutcheon.
Brooks thanked Koch for reading that in the paper and bringing it to their attention.
Then the board presented McCutcheon with a Christmas gift. The plaque of cardinals and touching words of loved ones moving on, was an emotional gift since she has recently lost both parents. When she was able to speak, she said, “This is a perfect gift. I’ve got to be the luckiest person in the world to have you board members in my life.”
The board members quickly chimed in, “No, we are the luckiest people to get to work with you.”
