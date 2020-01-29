Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon recently told the airport board of directors that Southern Airways is planning a customer appreciation day this spring.
During monthly reports, McCutcheon said numbers are down some on the outbound flights.
“We are looking at all the factors,” McCutcheon said. “Several months ago, Southern made some schedule changes but we are looking at all possibilities. Southern Airways has purchased a billboard that will help us with some advertising.
Southern Airways Express had a total of 313 outbound passengers to Dallas, Texas and 113 to Memphis, Tennessee. Dallas had a load factor of 83% and Memphis 42%. The completion factor was 96%.
Board member Jim Kelly said, “That completion factor is at 96%. If I remember correctly, that’s probably two flights? Was it weather related or mechanical?”
“I don’t remember the last time we had mechanical problems. It was weather related. We’ve had a lot of fog at this airport lately,” she said.
McCutcheon mentioned that Southern Airways has scheduled a customer appreciation day on April 21 for everyone who has flown with them last year.
“They even have a musician coming from Memphis, Tennessee,” McCutcheon said.
In other reports, McCutcheon said the fixed base operator sold 13,026 gallons of Jet-A and 577 gallons of Avgas. FedEx Freight had seven trips carrying 57 passengers and purchased 3,006 gallons of fuel. Southern Airways purchased 7,847 gallons of fuel.
“Fuel sales look really good,” board member Layne Ragsdale said.
“We appreciate having Southern Airways here at HRO,” McCutcheon said.
