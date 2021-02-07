The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Southern Airways Express to continue providing Essential Air Service, or EAS, at the Boone County Regional Airport.
The EAS contract
According to the DOT, the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 gave air carriers almost total freedom to determine which markets to serve domestically and what fares to charge for that service.
The EAS program was put into place to guarantee that small communities that were served by certificated air carriers before airline deregulation maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service.
The DOT is mandated to provide eligible EAS communities with access to the National Air Transportation System. This is generally accomplished by subsidizing two round trips a day with 30- to 50-seat aircraft, or additional frequencies with aircraft with 9-seat or fewer, usually to a large- or medium-hub airport. The DOT currently subsidizes commuter and certificated air carriers to serve approximately 60 communities in Alaska and 115 communities in the lower 48 contiguous states that otherwise would not receive any scheduled air service.
Southern has been the EAS provider in Boone County since 2016. The airport board has asked the DOT to grant the two-year contract to Southern and the DOT approved that request Thursday.
Airport manager Judy McCutcheon said Southern has been providing six daily round trips to Memphis and 12 to Dallas. The maximum number of flights the DOT will subsidize is 18.
She said they decided to consolidate all 18 weekly trips to Dallas because the flights to Memphis were mainly used on weekends and more people wanted trips to Dallas.
McCutcheon said Southern will still provide round trips flights to Memphis and Hot Springs on Fridays and Sundays, but it won’t be a part of the EAS contract.
“That way, we’re not going to lose Memphis totally,” McCutcheon said. She said the new schedule will begin in early March.
McCutcheon said she was relieved to be informed that Southern was the selected carrier because the current agreement was set to expire Feb. 28.
“Southern’s been great to us, so I’m glad we’re keeping them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.