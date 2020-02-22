The Harrison Fire Department has a new tool to help with fire prevention, and it’s on wheels.
The department in the past had a fire-hydrant shaped robot named Pluggie that personnel used to draw attention at schools and public displays.
Community Risk Reduction Division Chief Clint Nichols said the department basically wore Pluggie out over years of demonstrations.
Now, thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Fire Prevention Commission, the department now has a new robot named Sparky, but it’s got more lights and sirens than Pluggie.
Nichols explained that Fire Chief Marc Lowery sits on the commission. When the grant came up and Harrison applied, Lowery wasn’t able to vote on the matter, but Harrison got the money anyway. It’s the same grant through which the department secures free smoke detectors for residents who don’t have one.
Nichols said Arkansas usually ranks three in fire-related death per capita in the entire country.
“So, fire prevention is very important to the state of Arkansas and to all the fire departments,” Nichols said.
They were originally planning to get another Pluggie, which cost just under $6,000, but the grant covered all but about $1,800 of the $11,000 cost of Sparky, Nichols said.
Lowery did some negotiating with the company and was able to secure the new robot. It has flashing red lights and makes a variety of sounds. A person can even speak through the robot through a wireless microphone.
Nichols said firefighters aren’t afraid to run into a burning building or jump in a swollen river, but sometimes it’s hard to initiate conversation about fire prevention with children, who are prime targets for prevention education.
“This initiates not only with kids, but with adults,” Nichols said.
It’s an ice breaker for anyone who wants to see the robot so firefighters can ask if the curious citizen has a smoke detector or a carbon monoxide detector.
“Sparky’s a lot of fun, but he has a serious goal,” Nichols said. “And that’s to strike up that conversation.”
The ultimate goal is to make everyone home and workplace as safe as possible, Nichols said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.