Three Diamond City City Council members have called a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to accept a resignation prior to the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.
The agenda for the meeting shows it was called by Aldermen Victoria French, Cristy Olcott and Greg Wilson.
Aside from comments from the public regarding agenda items, the only business listed is to accept the resignation of Tina Jackson, city recorder.
Mayor Linda Miracle wasn’t at the July 9 council meeting and she says she won’t be at the special council meeting at 6 either. She said she has a long-standing appointment at 3 p.m. Tuesday and won’t be able to cut it short for the special meeting. She said there is no real reason to accept Jackson’s resignation until the 7 p.m. meeting anyway.
Miracle maintains the July 9 meeting was illegal because there wasn’t a quorum of council members present.
At that meeting, Jackson acted as mayor and constituted the quorum necessary to elect French to the council to take the place of Rick Van Dyke, who had resigned earlier this year.
Also at that meeting, the council, after French was elected, voted to appoint Keshia Bell was appointed the new treasurer to replace interim treasurer Jane Henderson, who also resigned.
Bell had said early in the meeting that she had originally agreed to do that job for no salary. The council earlier this year voted to hire a certified public accountant to handle the city’s books, which were partially in disarray, and to make the treasurer position an unpaid position with no salary.
However, when it came time to reduce the salary of the treasurer, Bell agreed to a reduction in salary from the normal $16,900 a year to $14,800 a year.
The council, with Aldermen Don Bennett and Cheryl Guthrie absent, voted unanimously to approve that reduction.
However, Miracle vetoed that ordinance. The agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting shows the council plans to override that veto.
On July 9, the council also voted to remove Bennett from check signing privileges and appoint Olcott and Charles Grimes instead.
The mayor also vetoed that resolution and the council plans to override that veto as well, the agenda shows.
When the council discussed the mayor’s performance later in the July 9 meeting, aldermen were encouraged to remove powers from Miracle and assign those duties to someone else.
The agenda shows consideration of a resolution to remove Miracle from access to bank accounts and check signing privileges.
Miracle said she hasn’t decided whether she will attend the 7 p.m. meeting. She feels that the items included for council consideration don’t meet the needs of the city and only some aldermen instead.
“Until there’s an agenda for the city and not for their agenda, I won’t be attending the meeting,” Miracle said.
At the July 9 meeting, city officials were asked from the crowd about the status of a mayoral recall petition being circulated. They declined comment at the time.
Miracle told the Daily Times that anyone who is planning to sign the petition should do their homework.
“There’s no reason to recall me,” Miracle said. “I’ve done nothing wrong.”
Both meetings Tuesday night will be held at the Diamond City Community Center.
