Harrison Board of Education members recently got some special education of their own regarding the special ed department in the district.
When the board met last Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt asked Brigid Bright, special education director, to outline how the department works and about possible future needs.
Bright said the number of students in special education has increased by 88 students over the previous three years. That number in pre-school has increased by 18 students. Overall, the number of students in the entire district has grown from 9% to about 11%.
“So,” she said, “we’ve experienced some significant growth in special education.”
She noted that a measurable number are transfer students. As students move into the district and some have more significant needs, it could require moving staff to accommodate those children.
Bright said the goal of special education is to support students until they no longer require those services. As students exit the program, she looks at how staff might be rearranged to better serve those still in the program.
She told the board that paraprofessionals in the department are highly trained. She also pointed out that 40% of special educators in the district are former paraprofessionals.
Some paraprofessionals come to the program without a degree, but they find they love the work and go on to earn a certificate, which Bright called a “grow your own” model. In addition, five current paraprofessionals are seeking either a certificate or a degree. Eleven of the 21 special educators are also seeking higher degrees.
Kindergarten and first grade typically show lower numbers in special ed students, she said. That’s because part of the process for qualifying for special education requires students to have be exposed to the normal curriculum.
“So, we have to give the kids access and a chance,” Bright said.
She showed the board a chart showing placement in special ed by grade level and age. She pointed out that the 39 students in second grade and 42 in third grade could reflect some of those transferred into the district.
The 31 students in fourth grade will be going on to the Middle School next year, while the 19 in eighth grade will be moving on to High School and only 11 seniors in the program will be graduating.
In short, more students are entering those upper grades than are exiting. With the “grow your own” model working, the department can usually move staff around as needed.
“But what we can’t grow are classrooms,” she added. “And so, as our buildings have less rooms available, it becomes problematic to try to find spaces for our teachers.”
Pratt pointed out that while special ed has grown by almost 100 students, the entire district hasn’t seen growth commensurate with that rate.
“So, that department is growing rapidly and it requires some extra space and special place and that’s OK,” Pratt said. He went on to say that the district has to make preparations for that.
Board president Mitch Magness asked Bright if funding is sufficient for the department.
Bright said state funding depends on the number of students. As the number increases, state and federal funding increase as well. Still, the amount for the coming year is based on the number of students in special ed on Dec. 1, 2020.
“But if we have 30 more kids transfer in, that funding won’t match,” she added.
Pratt said that could mean some additional district funding might be necessary if growth continues. State and federal funding are, for the most part, keeping up with expenses, although the payment is always a year behind the expense.
“So, it’s growing faster than what we’re being reimbursed,” Pratt said.
