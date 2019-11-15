The Boone County Election Commission met Thursday and certified results of the Harrison special city sales tax election and the vote totals remained the same as those unofficial results announced Tuesday night.
Election coordinator Beckie Benton said seven of the absentee ballots mailed out weren’t returned and couldn’t be counted. There were no irregularities with any ballots, so the certification process took very little time.
0.25% TAX
For — 1,003
Against — 1,566
0.75% TAX
For — 949
Against — 1,623
Benton told commissioners John Cantwell, chairman, Arlon Hickman and Lavonne McCullough that the city will be invoiced for the cost of the special election. She declined to release that invoice because County Clerk Crystal Graddy hadn’t reviewed it by Thursday afternoon.
The 2014 special city sales tax election regarding a tax for police and fire cost about $4,800. The HPD’s Fraternal Order of Police, which sponsored the election, paid the cost in 2014.
Hickman asked if the cost of the election included all advertising, but Benton said the invoice will be for only expenses the county paid for programming voting machines, paying poll workers, legal ads, etc.
Records with the Arkansas Ethics Commission show the Committee to Move Harrison Forward, which financed advertising efforts and other costs leading up to the election, took in $5,600 in donations between Oct. 1 and 31, including a $5,000 contribution from CDI Contractors of Little Rock. Documents showed the committee listed noted $2,740.17 in funds on hand as of Nov. 5.
Luke Feighert, city chief financial officer and an officer with the committee, said the committee is still paying some bills for promotion and no decision had been made as to whether remaining funds would be used to help defray cost of the special election.
If 2,578 people voted in the special election this year, how does that compare with other elections in the past?
Presidential elections tend to draw more voters than any other elections.
In 2016, more than 16,200 votes were cast. About 15,000 people voted in both the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.
In 2018, about 11,700 people voted in the mid-term election.
In 2010, another mid-term election year, more than 15,000 people voted, but that was also the infamous wet/dry election that brought voters out all across the county.
By contrast, the special election in 2016 in which voters all across the county were asked to renew the sales tax for the Boone County Jail, 2,467 people voted.
Older voters cast most ballots in the special election. A breakdown by age group showed:
• Ages 18 to 24 – 2%
• Ages 25 to 34 – 8%
• Ages 35 to 44 – 14%
• Ages 45 to 54 – 15%
• Ages 55 to 64 – 21%
• Ages 65 to 74 – 23%
• Ages 75 and up – 17%
How does that compare with results in 2018? That breakdown showed:
• Ages 18 to 24 – 2%
• Ages 25 to 34 – 5%
• Ages 35 to 44 – 9%
• Ages 45 to 54 – 14%
• Ages 55 to 64 – 23%
• Ages 65 to 74 – 28%
• Ages 75 and up – 18%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.