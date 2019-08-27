The Boone County Election Commission met Monday afternoon and approved dates for a special election in the city on two Harrison sales tax referendums necessary to build and maintain a proposed recreational complex.
Early voting will take place Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 5-8 and continue on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Boone County Election Center on West Central Avenue, from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
The special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at polls located at Woodland Heights Baptist Church on Gipson Road and the Election Center, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Election commissioners Chairman John Cantwell, Arlon Hickman and Lavonne McCullough met shortly after 2 p.m. and reviewed the ordinances passed by the Harrison City Council following their third readings last week.
The city proposed the $39.9 million facility at a special council meeting in July. It will require passage of a 0.75% sales tax to build the center, which will expire when bonds sold to finance the construction are paid off, and a permanent 0.25% sales tax for its maintenance and operation, and for maintaining and improving existing parks facilities.
Revenue from the 0.75% sales tax would go to a bond trustee, not the city, in order to see the bond issue retired.
There were no comments made by the commissioners other than their unanimous vote to authorize the election.
