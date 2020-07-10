Harrison Police will be joining other departments across the state, as well Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, for a special week-long speed enforcement saturation called “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” starting Monday, July 13.
The intensified enforcement effort against speeding drivers underscores the severity of the problem, both locally and across the nation, a press release said.
“Speeding translates to death on our roadways,” Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said. “It greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other drivers at tremendous risk.”
In 2015, speeding was a contributing factor in 27% of all fatal crashes in the United States and more than 9,500 lives were lost, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Fully 17% of all speeding-related traffic fatalities occurred on local roads where the posted speed limits were 55 miles per hour or lower. According to the NHTSA, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 55 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph. About 15% of the country’s speeding-related fatalities occur on interstate highways each year.
“During this enforcement blitz, officers will be out targeting and ticketing speeding drivers,” Graddy said. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert — the posted speed limit IS THE LAW. No more warnings and no more excuses.”
