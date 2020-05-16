It's spring and time to clean up around your house if it is in Harrison.
Mayor Jerry Jackson announced Thursday during city council committee meetings that the annual spring cleanup will be May 18-22. Orion Waste Solutions, the city's waste hauling contractor, will pick up additional household waste from customers on their regularly scheduled pickup days. Items need to be placed near the curb (but not on the street) the evening before, to ensure your items will be picked up.
In a related matter, the council's Resources and Policy Committee revisited the city's ordinances on clean premises violations and enforcement.
Jackson introduced the subject by showing a photo of a yard he visited in which the grass was over two feet tall.
This is something that goes on every spring due to the fast-growing grass. He said he got a phone call last week from a resident complaining about a neighbor's lawn. He said he went to the neighborhood and found three lawns on the same block where the grass was very high. He reviewed the complaint process which includes filling out a form and a city employee visits the house to serve notice.
The city ordinance sets out that grass should not be more than eight inches tall
Many times, no one is home and the owner is not known. When the owner is finally contacted, they are given 14 days to address the situation.
"Fourteen days! The grass is already way too high! And we've got 14 more days and then we'll come back to check. There is just a little something wrong about that," Jackson exclaimed.
"We've talked about it internally and we're thinking, 'How in the world did we come up with 14 days?' We all believe we need to make that a shorter time period."
Jackson said he had an idea for council to consider. The perfect process is to give the owner a shorter time, maybe a week. Now, if necessary, the public works department responds to clean up the lawn and then the city bills the property owner. But sometimes the public works crews are busy and can't get to it right away. He suggested that the city have a list of companies to contact who will go and do the job right away. They send the city the bill and then the city will collect the amount owed from the homeowner.
"I think we really need to look at the ordinance and see if we can't do something about it," Jackson said. He noted that the city's website, cityofharrison.com/firedepartment, has a clean premise complaint form that can be filed on-line.
He said last year the city cleaned up about 20 "real bad" yards. "There's only a couple out there, right now."
"If what we have is not working then it needs changed," said council member Mitch Magness.
"It's not working," the Mayor said.
Magness made a motion that the city ordinance be changed to give property owners seven days to clean their lawns.
Committee chairman Bill Boswell asked for a vote to change the days from 14 to 7. An amendment will be needed to change the ordinance and present it at the next regular council meeting.
The committee also supported a resolution calling for the condemnation of a house at 509 South Hickory. Its demolition was ordered earlier, but the owner informed the city he wanted to repair it. He has not been able to do so.
The council committees met at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the South Campus of North Arkansas College where space was available to observe social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic. The council has been conducting meetings via Zoom, but wanted to gather at a venue where the public could attend and participate.
