The Historic Harrison Business Association (HHBA) met via Zoom last Monday. The potential spring activity was discussed as well as the successful Christmas and Empower Local campaigns as a partner with the Small Biz Connection and Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
HHBA president Emily Powers said she was very pleased with how the Holiday Open House, Window Decorating Contest and Empower Local events brought attention to the downtown area and helped a lot of local businesses.
“The events created a lot of buzz and talk about the businesses and we heard so many comments on the beautiful decorations. Explore Harrison executive director Matt Bell and his team were able to get up some of the decorations by that weekend which really helped. The window decorating contest was a huge success,” Powers said.
The public voted for Elle & Company Boutique to win first place, Luxe on Rush for second place, and T-Shirt Techniques won third place. First place will receive a traveling trophy and $100. Second and third place will each receive $50 and a plaque.
The longest discussion was about Harvest Homecoming. Last fall the group made the decision to put off the event until the spring due to COVID-19. Monday night, they felt like it probably needed to be postponed until fall. The spring version of the fall event was tentatively scheduled for April 24. Powers had already said she would need to find someone to head up the event because her commitments were too full.
Some of the vendors who had prepaid to participate in the 2020 fall event didn’t want refunds. They just wanted the deposit applied to the spring 2021 event. During the January meeting, the members voted to refund all the vendors and give those who signed up for the spring event first choice for the best locations during the fall Harvest Homecoming.
There is still talk of a food truck spring event sponsored by a local organization, but the HHBA didn’t want the responsibility for the COVID-19 liabilities issued by the Department of Health. With the limited number of members and volunteers the HHBA just didn’t feel like now was the right time to commit to hosting a huge spring event.
HHBA meets on the second Monday of each month. To receive the monthly newsletter or for membership information, contact Beverly DeWitt at (870) 688-8481.
