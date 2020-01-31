1.31-WEB-Airport0504.jpg

Donna Braymer/Staff

Jim Sprott (center) was honored for the years of legal advice he has provided for the Boone County Regional Airport board of directors. Board members Blaise Koch (from left), Layne Ragsdale, Judy McCutcheon, airport manager; Tom Benton, board chair; Jim Kelly and Dr. Lad Brooks made the presentation.

A surprise was waiting for Jim Sprott at the Boone County Regional Airport toward the end of the airport board meeting last week.

Airport manager Judy McCutcheon put together a large plaque with memorable photos of Sprott’s relationship with the airport.

“We wanted to give this to you at Christmas, but you weren’t able to be at the meeting,” McCutcheon said. “It’s just a little something to show our appreciation,” she quickly added. “We usually give someone a plaque when they are leaving. But you aren’t welcome to leave.”

Board member Blaise Koch spoke up, “Free attorneys are hard to find.”

Sprott told the board, “This is so nice. This would make a tear come to my glass eye.”

The center of the plaque read, “Sincerest appreciation to Jim Sprott for the countless hours of volunteering at the Boone County Regional Airport. #FlyHRO”

