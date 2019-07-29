COTTER — Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said a former deputy was arrested last Friday on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a student where he was the school resource officer.
Montgomery said 33-year-old Matthew Guthrie was arrested Friday and faces seven counts of first-degree sexual assault. An arrest affidavit shows the alleged victim was a 16-year-old girl who was a student at Cotter High School.
Montgomery explained that the initial allegations were made to the 14th Judicial Circuit Prosecuting Attorney by the parent of the child. Arkansas State Police were then called in to investigate.
The girl was interviewed and the affidavit said she told police that Guthrie had sexual intercourse with her on multiple locations in Baxter County between May 3 and July 15. Montgomery said none of those locations are believed to have taken place on school property.
Guthrie was also interviewed by investigators. Montgomery said in a statement that Guthrie “made a full confession to the truthfulness of the allegations.”
Montgomery said Guthrie was hired as a jailer in January 2016, then transferred to the school resource officer position at Cotter one year later.
“As a public servant holding a position of trust and authority over students within the school system, Guthrie was prohibited by law and his code of ethics from having sexual conduct with any student, regardless of age or whether it was believed to be consensual or not,” Montgomery said.
Guthrie was booked into the Baxter County Jail with bond set at $100,000, but he was no longer in custody as of Monday afternoon, records show.
“The fate of Matthew Guthrie now lies in the hands of the judicial system, and we expect that he will be treated no differently than any other person facing these kinds of serious charges,” Montgomery said.
A statement from Cotter Superintendent Vanessa Thomas Jones posted on social media Friday said said Guthrie is no longer associated with the school.
