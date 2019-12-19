The Harrison School Board met Tuesday night and heard about some rewards three plants in the district earned for high performance.
In early November, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Secondary and Elementary Education announced that $6,700,100 will be awarded to 175 public schools through the Arkansas School Recognition Program.
The program provides awards to the top 10% of schools that achieve high student performance on the state-required assessments in grades three through 10. Awards also are given to the top 10% of public schools that achieve high student academic growth, which includes high school graduation rates where applicable. Awards are based on assessment results from the 2018-2019 school year and graduation rates from the 2017-2018 school year.
In Harrison, Eagle Heights Elementary was awarded $20,400 for being in the top 5%. Forest Heights Elementary earned $20,000 and Skyline Heights Elementary earned $22,500 for being in the top 6-10%, Hutchinson’s office announced.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt asked Shannon Lovelace, district business manager, for more information about those rewards.
Lovelace told board members the item on the agenda didn’t require a vote from them.
“It’s just a chance for us to get to brag on our staff,” she said. “It’s well deserved.”
After the rewards were announced, a committee consisting of the principal, a teacher and a parent must be formed to decide how the money would be spent.
Lovelace said the money could be used to hire an additional paraprofessional, to buy supplies or to award non-recurring bonuses, Lovelace said.
In this case, each of the three committees decided the best use would be a one-time bonus. That meant that 116 staff members at the three schools — teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, custodians, cooks and administrative assistants —received a portion of the money.
Lovelace said that prior to 2017, the district had to submit the committee’s vote to state officials. Although that’s no longer a requirement, the school keeps those records for audit according to the law.
The rewards were handed out to staff prior to Christmas vacation. Pratt recognized the entire staff for working to get those bonuses out as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.