When the Harrison Board of Education met in regular monthly session last week, food service staff and community partners were praised for stepping up to help feed children while out of school for the coronavirus crisis and spring break.
In order to reduce the potential spread of the novel virus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson order school be closed no later than last Tuesday.
That created the problem of students who often get two meals a day at school.
Susan Gilley, administration executive director, told the board that food service manager Jonathan Dove and all building level cook managers immediately set to work on that problem.
“They did not hesitate one step to say, ‘You bet. We will work to get the sandwiches made and delivered,’” Gilley said.
Gilley went on to say that state regulations don’t allow the district to feed students when school is out of session, like spring break. But community partners stepped up and food baskets were being prepared for students who need it during the regularly scheduled break. They were handed out Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said the transportation department had sanitized all buses and the district planned to have all buildings cleaned and sanitized by last Friday. Those buildings would then be empty at least through March 30.
“We’re just trying to clean everything we can,” Pratt said.
He said that if Hutchinson extended the time that public schools are to be closed longer (Hutchinson has since announced that schools will be closed through at least April 17), staff would return to the district to prepare alternate method of instruction (AMI) packets on March 30.
Board president Mitch Magness said he was notified by the Arkansas School Boards Association that state law requires a school board to meet monthly during the school term, although there is no penalty prescribed for violations.
While boards may adopt a policy allowing board members to attend a meeting by phone or other electronic means in order to establish a quorum up to three times in a calendar year, law still requires that boards provide a physical place for the public to witness the meeting, Magness said.
Board member Mark Martin did attend the meeting by phone. He told board members he had been working from home last week.
