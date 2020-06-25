The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Board of Directors found out Tuesday that some additional medical staff are already in the system and some existing staff were beneficiaries of additional salary through the state and federal government.
NARMC president/CEO Vince Leist told the board that Scott Graves has joined the staff as a family medicine OB.
“Dr. Graves comes to us as a graduate from the Cox Family Medicine residency and has practiced in Missouri and ran a family practice group in Hereford, Texas. We are very glad to have him on board. He was a couple of classes ahead of some of our physicians. He will provide a full scope of family medicine, outpatient, inpatient and obstetric services, pediatrics and neonatal care. We’ve added another person to the nursery call coverage. He’s already living here in town, and his practice is building rapidly. He’s a great addition to our community and our organization.”
Leist went on to say that NARMC participated in the Direct Care Workers Pay Program.
NARMC CFO Ken Pannell shared that the staff qualified for an additional $589,000 in salaries without costing the hospital any additional payroll taxes. The direct pay period was from week ending April 11 through May 30 for direct and indirect care workers coming in contact with COVID-19 patients.
Leist said, “Ken was in a group that negotiated with the state so our organization wouldn’t have to carry the burden of the additional taxes. So that is a net increase for those employees.”
“I also want to thank Ken and his team for the audit results,” Leist added. “This was primarily a remote audit, which was very tough to do. But the results and the improvements in accounts receivable showed a strong performance.”
Dr. Ken Collins reported from the physicians committee that a new APRN, Donielle Swanson was hired to work with Dr. Graves at the Family Medicine Clinic.
Board member Ann Main reported for the finance committee that they approved some capital purchases that included two new ambulances, a UVC disinfection light system and a Max Air isolation suit to work with COVID-19 patients.
Leist said later when asked if they were expanding the fleet, “No, the new ambulances will replace two older ones we will put out of service. They get a lot of miles on them.”
Leist also reported that chief nursing officer Sammie Cribbs was absent from the monthly meeting Tuesday because she had been invited to participate in a luncheon with Gov. Asa Hutchinson before a Mountain Home press conference.
The hospital continues to provide the screening clinic at the Medical Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and some Sunday appointments for patients with surgery scheduled on Tuesdays.
“We still have the COVID-19 hotline at (870) 414-4010 and the hospital remains under visitors’ restrictions,” Leist said. “We expect a spike in cases during the next 10-14 days. Stay home if you are sick and call your physician.”
Leist reported, “As of June 9, we have tested 612 people at the viral screening clinic with 468 of those pre-operative cases. We didn’t have any positive results from that population. Those are the healthy folks we are testing prior to a procedure.”
“We are here to serve the community, be a source of education and manage this situation without panic. Our outpatient visits are starting to come back. Our volume is still below where we were last year, and still struggling a bit. I remain concerned that patients in the community are not coming to the hospital for their basic care. Our main concern is we can’t serve our community because people are afraid to come back to the hospital. Another concern is the children under the age of 24 months who are not getting their routine vaccines, but we are working on that,” Leist said. He shared with the board how they are keeping patients separated and using different entrances so well patients are not exposed to the virus.
