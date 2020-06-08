Temperatures in the 90s last Friday didn’t dampen the spirits of about 200 people who marched from the city parking lot near the old junior high to the park outside the Boone County Courthouse.
The march and demonstration were in response to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died during a police arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
Amber Weaver and Amanda Campbell were the organizers and they wanted to make sure everyone knew the rules of the event.
They gathered on parking lot at 4 p.m. By about 4:15 p.m., the women took to the back of a pickup with Weaver addressing the crowd via bullhorn.
“I expect everybody to be on their best behavior,” Weaver said. “We do not want rioting. We do not want violence. That is not what we are here for.”
She explained that anyone wearing a face covering resembling red flannel or with black-and-white stripes was part of the core organizational group. They had direct contact with law enforcement and could express concerns to them if there was misbehavior on behalf of any opposition or even anyone within the group.
Campbell said they weren’t professional organizers, but they had to learn to think along those lines.
“We just live here and we love the town and felt like we needed to do something,” Campbell said.
Campbell said those people involved in the march and demonstration were going to be notified to stay on the sidewalks or grass on the courtpark so as not to do any damage to memorials placed there.
At 4:20 p.m., the group began to move. Lake Shore Drive was blocked with barricades to allow the protestors to pass safely. Authorities also blocked Central Avenue as the group crossed to the area in front of City Hall, all the while chanting “black lives matter.”
There were a couple of speakers who offered their views on the issues of the day. It was also there that participants knelt on the hot pavement for eight minutes and 46 seconds to signify the last moments of Floyd’s life as an officer kneeled on his neck while he said he couldn’t breathe.
Afterward, Mayor Jerry Jackson implored the group to end the rally the way a similar one ended Thursday: Peacefully.
“Don’t just do it for him,” a crowd member said. “Do it for George Floyd. Stay peaceful for George Floyd.”
The group then began marching again. Stephenson Avenue was blocked while the marchers moved on to the courtpark, where more speakers were heard.
Although there was a little opposition to the movement, it wasn’t serious and police quickly put an end to it. Members from Proclaiming Jesus Ministries and other people as well wandered through the crowd, handing out bottles of water.
After a few minutes on the courtpark, Campbell, true to her word, told the group it was time to march back the way they came so they could wrap it up by 5:30 p.m.
Campbell told the Daily Times that Floyd’s death was the most recent and the most publicized case, but it wasn’t the first. That was the inspiration for Friday’s event.
“This has been going on since the beginning of time, pretty much,” she said. “So we want to show our support for all people of color across America. We don’t want people to live in fear in our country. We understand that we have white privilege and since we have that privilege it’s our duty to use it to speak up for those that don’t have that privilege. Especially in Harrison, with the climate that we’ve had, I believe it is even more important for our town to make a show of solidarity.”
