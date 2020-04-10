JASPER — Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said his office began receiving multiple phone calls about a disturbance in the Mill Creek area around 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 8. Callers said an unknown male was screaming, threatening to kill an unknown victim and threatening to beat a child. The disturbance could be heard for quite a distance.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were confronted by Earnest Bischoff, 55 of Mill Creek, who was armed with a recurve hunting bow. Bischoff threatened to kill law enforcement officers with the bow and a broad head tipped arrow, then grabbed his 7-year-old son and used him as a shield and retreated into a house, Wheeler said.
Bischoff repeatedly stepped onto the porch, threatening to kill law enforcement officers, each time using the child as a shield. He also exited the house with a baseball bat and began beating on parts of his home, causing part of his porch roof to collapse, then retreated back into the house with the child. More law enforcement personnel arrived on scene and an approximately hour-and-a-half-long standoff ensued. Bischoff was not open to negotiations and repeatedly yelled obscenities and death threats at law enforcement, Wheeler said.
Fearing for the safety of the child, officers made entry into the home where Bischoff was taken into custody and the child was secured, unharmed. The child was turned over to a family member.
Bischoff was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and being a habitual offender. He was transported to the Newton County Jail.
"What could have ended very badly for either Law Enforcement, Mr. Bischoff or the child, ended relatively peacefully," Wheeler said. "The child was our biggest concern, but he was reunited with family and he, my deputies and the other law enforcement officers are safe. We consider that a good resolution."
The Newton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Jasper Police Department, the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center's EMS.
