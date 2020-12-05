LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that Arkansas will be “substantially” adopting new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic for asymptomatic individuals.
Those new guidelines still recommend the safest length of time after exposure to the virus is the full 14 days for someone with no symptoms, he said.
An individual can be released from quarantine after 10 days with no testing. Individuals would still be required to monitor for symptoms and take precautions.
But you could be released from quarantine after seven days if you are given a PCR test within 48 hours of that seven-day period and the results are negative, the governor said.
There will be some “fine tuning” of the guidelines for long-term care facilities (nursing homes) and congregate living facilities (correctional units) due to the special circumstances involved with them.
State Education Secretary Johnny Key said the new guidelines were welcomed by school districts across the state. The number of school staff and students forced to quarantine, coupled with a lack of substitute teachers, has been the biggest driver of schools having to opt for the virtual learning platform.
The new guidelines will help keep schools from having to go virtual for such a long period of time.
“And every day that we can salvage and save for on-site learning for our students is going to be a better day for education for them,” Key said.
Still, Key warned that the shortened quarantine period was not a reason to relax precautions people are asked to take in schools, such as wearing face masks, physical distancing and hand washing.
Hutchinson said there are three main reasons for adopting those new recommendations.
First, he said, data shows there’s a “very small percent chance” of a person testing positive for the novel coronavirus after the initial seven days of being exposed to someone else with the virus.
The second reason is the difficulties put on individuals, families, teachers and communities as a result of the lengthy time frame.
“And the third reason the CDC cited was that it is their hope that this will encourage compliance; that more people will [accept] the requirements; will be more willing to identify those that might have been exposed because it is a shortened time frame,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson was asked if there had been a problem with people complying with requirements in the past.
He explained that when contact tracing is done, some people might be hesitant to identify someone who might have been exposed to keep them from the quarantining requirements.
Cutline for 12.5 COVID19
Contribute graphic
This chart illustrates new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic for asymptomatic individuals.
