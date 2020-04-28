LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that state parks could be allowed to open for limited purposes beginning Friday, May 1.
The governor said May 1 is the target date to allowing camping in state parks for Arkansas residents only, and then they must be in self-contained RVs.
Then on Friday, May 15, the state plans to open cabins and lodges in state parks to be open for Arkansas residents only. Reservations are scheduled to be limited to Friday through Monday at first, which will allow for adequate cleaning and sanitization.
When asked how the state would establish residency of guests, Hutchinson said they have to give their address when they register. Park rangers will also be around and they can visit campsites. If they see out-of-state license plates, they can have a conversation with the campers.
He was also asked about the possibility of people who only recently moved to the state might try to reserve camping space. Hutchinson said that’s the kind of information that would come up with park rangers.
Also on May 15, the state plans to allow visitor centers, gift shops, golf pro shops, marinas, museums and exhibits to open in state parks.
In addition, restaurants and food service facilities in state parks would be allowed to open with limited seating capacity and social distancing strictly enforced.
He was asked if that date might also be a date for other restaurants to open.
Hutchinson had earlier said officials would make an announcement Wednesday, April 29, about when restaurants statewide might be allowed to open.
He said Tuesday that the Department of Health was still working with the hospitality industry on the matter and he deferred any further answer until Wednesday.
On Monday, Hutchinson held the daily press briefing at noon instead of 1:30 p.m. He explained that he was scheduled to be on a conference call with President Trump and other governors at 1 p.m. Monday.
It had been reported that on that conference call the president had encouraged governors to open schools again before the end of the current school year.
Hutchinson said that comment actually came in the form of the president asking if any governors planned to open schools before the end of the current academic year.
“The response is that we’ve already made a decision to close the schools this year and even if we decided at this moment it is safe to reopen them, there’s really very little time left,” Hutchinson said. “So, it’s not a practical solution for us.
“I would not want, in this environment, to reconvene the schools because even though we’re making great progress and we’re starting to lift the restrictions, we’re better off from a health/safety standpoint to look at that next year.
“So, it was a helpful conversation some ways. And you have to keep in mind that there are some states that have not closed their schools for all year. They still have some decisions to make,” Hutchinson concluded.
