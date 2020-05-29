Arkansas’ District 17 state senator said he and others in the Senate are working hard on legislation that would limit liability for employers and businesses should someone contract the COVID-19 virus as the state opens up again during the pandemic.
The Economic Recovery Task Force met for the sixth meeting Wednesday on Google Hangouts and by conference call. Sponsored by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, the group’s mission is to reopen business and industries safely. A government subcommittee is made up of local and county officials and includes state legislators.
State Sen. Scott Flippo (R-Bull Shoals) joined the call from Little Rock, where he was meeting with Senate leadership regarding likely COVID-19 immunity legislation.
Flippo told the group, “The Senate would like to see something turned around in 2-3 weeks, and then acted on in a special session.”
Insurance company owner Craig Campbell was on the call and said, “I applaud you for pushing this through. Liability has been the number one question we have received in our office. We seem to be living in a semi-paranoia atmosphere and I’ve just been telling them to try to follow prudent man rules. If litigation can be up to the system, and we have to price-in coverage, it will be unaffordable.”
Flippo said the discussion in Little Rock is for the state to personally deal with it in a special session. “We need to keep it limited to the COVID-19 situation. If we get it too big to include a lot of issues, it will become uncertain. The bigger it gets, the more votes we lose.”
There are many variables and unique circumstances about a bill like this passing, he told the task force. “It requires a two-thirds vote and Workman’s Comp issues have to be addressed.”
“We don't want to leave someone out, but we want it to cover industry as well as ‘Mom and Pop’ businesses in my district and around the state.”
Flippo gave the group his cell number and asked them to text him with their suggestions.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent said he would send out a note to the area businesses and ask for their thoughts on the topics the proposed legislation might contain, including, but not limited to, small business, industry, healthcare and worker's compensation.
Local attorney Kelsey Bardwell is a member of the task force but unable to participate in person. She emailed the group later and said, “I support legislation for immunity from liability when COVID has been contracted (with the exception of gross negligence).”
Bardwell continued, “Arkansas trial lawyers don’t think a COVID contraction legal theory would be worth pursuing because it would be very difficult to prove. Good luck finding a lawyer to take a case about catching COVID unless someone is intentionally or grossly negligently spreading the disease, and that those elements could be proven in court. Therefore the risk is not as high as some might think. That said, the issue with new legislation will have to do with being aware of any overreach with limiting liability. Our legislature has been chomping at the bit to take control from the judicial branch. The proposed legislation should be effective to protect businesses from fears of COVID liability when they open back up and nothing more. I encourage everyone to look at the language that is presented with this in mind.”
