- Fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $816.4 million, and net income of $23.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP(1) basis, fourth quarter 2020 net income of $26.0 million, or $0.97 per diluted share. - ArcBest non-GAAP operating income is the second-best since 2006. - Profit-sharing bonus to union-represented ABF Freight employees for the second year in a row. - As recently announced, share repurchase amount restored to $50 million.