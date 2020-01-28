FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on February 11, 2020, payable on February 25, 2020.
ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics℠. For more information, visit arcb.com.
Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com
