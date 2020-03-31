LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Arkansas and the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation are providing some much-needed assistance to dental clinics and non-profit organizations that are helping communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. Delta Dental of Arkansas has committed a total of $6.5 million in emergency financial assistance to dental practices in Arkansas. The new program – the Delta Dental of Arkansas Advance Receipts Program – will provide financial support to dental practices, who are limited to providing only emergency services during the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, which is the organization's charitable giving arm, will offer a total of $500,000 in grants to community organizations for projects directly related to COVID-19.
"We have worked closely with dentists in our state to improve the oral health of all Arkansans for almost 40 years," said Delta Dental of Arkansas President and CEO Ed Choate. "These two initiatives are a way for us to provide financial support to dental providers during a time when their practices are under significant financial stress and to non-profit organizations who need financial assistance to continue to be the safety net that many people rely upon."
Delta Dental of Arkansas Advance Receipts Program
The Advance Receipts Program is available to Arkansas dental practices that participate in any of Delta Dental of Arkansas' networks. Practices applying for support from the program are eligible to receive up to five weekly advances, each equal to 40% of the average weekly Delta Dental of Arkansas clinical reimbursement payments made to the practice's Tax Identification Number (TIN) during 2019. The maximum advance amount to any one TIN will not exceed $40,000.
Dentists can apply online starting Wednesday, April 1, at www.DeltaDentalAR.com. Delta Dental will approve eligible providers' applications within five business days, and distributions, in the form of five weekly payments, will begin within 7 days of approval. Practices receiving advances will be required to repay the advances, with no interest, to Delta Dental in 20 equal payments starting July 2020.
"Dentists are a critical part of our healthcare system and many are independent small business owners, employing thousands of hygienists, dental assistants, and office staff statewide. We need those practices to survive this economic downturn and be ready to provide much needed care to their patients when this is over," said Choate. "Dental offices will have access to other means of financial support including the recently passed federal government stimulus package. Our program is an alternative that will provide much needed funding to practices quickly and is interest free."
Dental practices can begin applying on April 1, 2020. More information about the Delta Dental of Arkansas Advance Receipts program and application instructions can be found at www.DeltaDentalAR.com.
Community Grants to Non-Profits
The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is offering a total of up to $500,000 to Arkansas non-profits that are providing assistance or services that address immediate needs resulting from COVID-19. The limit is $10,000 per organization, and eligible non-profits can begin applying on April 1, 2020, by visiting www.DeltaDentalAR.com/Covid19EmergencyFund. Organizations requesting a grant will be notified of approval within one week from the submission of their application. Grant funds will then be paid within five business days from application approval.
"We are very focused on helping the communities we serve; it's at the heart of everything the Foundation does," said Chrissy Chatham, executive director of the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation. "These grants are designed to help those organizations that are providing emergency services to those who need it most right now."
To be considered for a grant, the following criteria must be met:
- Organization must be located in Arkansas and serve Arkansans.
- Organization must have an active 501(c)(3) IRS status.
- Grants are available to qualifying Arkansas non-profit, government or educational organizations addressing immediate COVID-19 needs.
- Funds can be used to cover fixed operational expenses such as salaries for medical providers, volunteer coordinators, medical workforce, rent, utilities, internet, insurance, phone, medical supplies, etc.
More information about the emergency grant program and how to apply can be found www.DeltaDentalAR.com/Covid19EmergencyFund.
About Delta Dental of Arkansas
Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit deltadentalar.com.
About Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation
The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental's mission to improve the oral health of all Arkansans. Since 2015, the Foundation has contributed an average of $1 million per year to local communities to support oral health education, prevention and treatment programs. For more oral health news and information, visit DeltaDentalAR.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook at @DeltaDentalAR.
Media Contact: Dave Hawsey
Vice President, Marketing
(501) 213-8315
dhawsey@deltadentalar.com
www.deltadentalar.com
