BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – the manufacturer of delicious & nutritious, diabetic retail category beverage GLUCODOWN® – has entered into an agreement with TMS of Roseburg, Oregon, one of the nation's leading Direct Response TV (DRTV) service providers. Hallmark Channel, Gameshow Network, Great American Country and National Geographic will soon begin airing three (3) new DRTV commercials, all now in production at Savi Ranch Studio of Orange County, CA, featuring GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mix – the first and only tea ever successfully fortified with healthy soluble dietary fiber.
Glucose Health, Inc. DRTV marketing partner TMS's client list includes many of the most memorable DRTV marketing campaigns ever, including "SUPER BETA PROSTATE," BEACHBODY and TEMPURPEDIC. With the TMS partnership, as many as 100 million persons (adults calculated to be diabetic and pre-diabetic by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Diabetes Statistics Review 20201) will be enabled to purchase GLUCODOWN® by simply calling toll-free 1-800-306-7001, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, from the comfort of their own homes.
DRTV is an ideal medium to further growth and expansion of the GLUCODOWN® brand. To date, GLUCODOWN has been sold on the shelves of national pharmacy retailers and online at Amazon, where sales grew an impressive 224%, fiscal 2019 vs. 2018. Importantly, as a consequence of efficiencies provided by partner TMS, all four delicious and nutritious GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mix flavors (Peach, Lemon, Raspberry & Super Berry) will be offered to consumers at prices matching Amazon.
About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)
GLUCODOWN® is America's leading functional beverage serving the fast-growing, diabetic nutritional consumer retail category, which encompasses the more than 100 million persons estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Glucose Health, Inc., is the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® and is a publicly traded company with ticker symbol (OTC: GLUC).
For latest GLUC news visit www.glucreport.com
1 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.
