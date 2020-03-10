Sherece West-Scantlebury, CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, and ALICE Research Advisory Committee members will be available for interviews.* Media is invited to join us in person and everyone is invited to join the Facebook Live press conference at 11 a.m. March 10 in the Old Supreme Court Room of the State Capitol (hosted on Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation Facebook page). *Additional quotes about ALICE in Arkansas can be found at the bottom of this email.