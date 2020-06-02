FRANKLIN, Tenn., and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a world-leading provider of mobile, web, connected and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, fueled by emerging technologies including machine learning, mixed reality, and Blockchain, today announced a High Value Asset Tracking solution for Herc-U-Lift, leveraging multiple technologies including Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new asset tracking system is designed to save employee time finding physical assets at Herc-U-Lift campuses and customer locations, and also automate data collection and data entry – providing tremendous operational cost savings and business insights.
Metova's Research and Strategy division initiated the project with multiple on-site visits to fully define and understand Herc-U-Lift's specific needs, operational environment and existing data and infrastructure. Metova then designed a viable, complete IoT solution using a combination of customized technologies, IoT telemetry, and tracking devices and protocols including variations of long-range high-speed mobile wireless, low power wireless transmission beacons, GPS, and more – all synced through AWS. To ensure security, Metova architected the solution to use site-to-cloud VPN and defined data governance, separating equipment data from operational and financial data.
"As a leading, multi-state materials handling company, we are constantly looking for ROI using technology to optimize our business and provide better customer service," said Tom Showalter, President at Herc-U-Lift. "Metova's solution is a real time saver, enabling us to optimize equipment maintenance schedules, find a specific rental vehicle on demand, or look up equipment history all from a mobile device – and all while operating in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit and withstanding hard shock and water in abusive environments."
"Our award-winning experience in leveraging existing and emerging technologies combined with our Advanced Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network allowed us to create a complete solution that is transforming the way Herc-U-Lift locates, manages and maintains their fleet of heavy equipment," said Josh Smith, CEO of Metova.
A 2019 IoT Breakthrough award winner and an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Metova provides a complete range of technology services designed to equip businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging solutions for mobile, web, connected home, connected car, and IoT technologies. Metova strategists and architects help companies solve problems in industries ranging from services and entertainment, to finance and logistics – and everything in between. Specializing in evaluating companies' existing technology and their customers' needs, Metova helps companies prepare for and execute the enormous task of digital transformation.
ABOUT METOVA
Founded in 2006, Metova is a leading strategic technology partner, providing a turnkey solution to research, initiate and complete a meaningful digital transformation. As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' companies including Yale Locks and TruGreen, Metova not only continuously builds on their technical expertise but also strives to understand consumer outlook and trends through industry-trusted surveys, analysis, reporting and more. This ongoing pipeline of information combined with world-leading development, design, marketing, and technology skills enables Metova to provide unparalleled strategic advising combined with end-to-end execution.
Metova's work environment promotes a unique culture of teamwork, creativity and personal development that attracts leading engineering, strategy and design talent. To learn more, please visit metova.com or metova.com/jobs
