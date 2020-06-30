CONWAY, Ark., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a leading provider of mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced their Turnkey Fleet Management IoT Solution. Leveraging multiple connected technologies and IoT services from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution saves employee time locating physical assets, automates data collection and data entry – providing tremendous business intelligence and cost savings.
"IoT presents a new world of opportunity for industries that can benefit from increased awareness of location and status of their equipment," said Josh Smith, CEO of Metova. "Our award-winning experience in leveraging existing and emerging technologies combined with our Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN) allows us to offer a complete turnkey IoT solution that is transforming the way companies manage and maintain their fleet equipment."
"As a leading multi-state materials handling company, we are constantly looking for ROI using technology to optimize our business and provide better customer service," said Tom Showalter, president at Herc-U-Lift. "Metova's solution is a real time-saver, enabling us to optimize equipment maintenance schedules, find a specific rental vehicle on demand, or look up equipment history all from a mobile device – and all while operating in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit and withstanding hard shock and water in abusive environments."
To read more about Metova's Fleet Management IoT solution, please visit: https://www.metova.com/iot
Metova Fleet Management IoT Solution:
- Functional Proof-of-concept in under 12 weeks
- Offers multiple ways to map geographic data and sites
- Enables accelerated business results from analyzed data
- Integrate and synchronize asset data with ERP finance and maintenance modules
- Broad distribution, services and scalability
- Manufacturer agnostic
The solution uses serverless, the native architecture of the cloud that increases agility and innovation, eliminating infrastructure management tasks and allow you to run the solution without thinking about servers. The solution is built on top of AWS IoT Core, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Lambda, and Amazon DynamoDB services which provide scale and high availability at a lower cost of ownership and reduced IT overhead.
ABOUT METOVA
Founded in 2006, with a belief that mobile would be even more transformative than the internet, Metova set out to build innovative mobile applications while also creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues to build on its success by retaining world-class talent and helping companies transform their business through technology. After identifying customer needs, informed through industry-trusted surveys and analysis, Metova defines and builds the experiences customers expect, aligned with business goals to streamline workflows and increase revenues – while delighting customers and disrupting industries.
