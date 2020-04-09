FRANKLIN, Tenn., and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a world-leading provider of mobile, web, connected home and car, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, fueled by emerging technologies including machine learning, mixed reality and blockchain, today announced the company has been designated an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). As an Advanced APN Partner, Metova is able to leverage AWS resources, including advanced training, technical and marketing resources, as well as funding to support Metova customers. For Metova clients, the Advanced Consulting Partner designation offers a competitive edge through benefitting from AWS resources, practices and facilities enabling Metova to design, build and support secure, high-performing, resilient and efficient cloud infrastructure for IoT, connected vehicle, connected home, mobile applications and more.
"As an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network, we further solidify our capabilities to offer our customers world-class strategy, design, development and service to build technology solutions to solve business and industry challenges," said Jonathan Sasse, president and Chief Strategy Officer at Metova. "We look forward to continuing to use new and emerging technologies backed by the power of Amazon Web Services to supercharge any technology or digital transformation initiative – from mobile apps, to connected home to industrial IoT systems and installations."
For more detail on Metova and Amazon's Web Services Partner Network, read this Q&A with Metova's vice president of technology, Kent Watson: https://metova.com/metova-joins-amazon-web-services-partner-network/
A 2019 IoT Breakthrough award winner and a AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Metova provides a complete range of technology services designed to equip businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging solutions for mobile, web, connected home, connected car, and IoT technologies. Metova strategists and architects help companies solve problems in industries ranging from services and entertainment, to finance and logistics – and everything in between. Specializing in evaluating a companies' existing technology and their customers' needs, Metova helps companies prepare for and execute the enormous task of digital transformation.
ABOUT METOVA
Founded in 2006, Metova is a leading strategic technology partner, providing a turnkey solution to research, initiate and complete a meaningful digital transformation. As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' companies including Yale Locks and TruGreen, Metova not only continuously builds on their technical expertise but also strives to understand consumer outlook and trends through industry-trusted surveys, analysis, reporting and more. This ongoing pipeline of information combined with world-leading development, design, marketing, and technology skills enables Metova to provide unparalleled strategic advising combined with end-to-end execution.
Copyright © 2009-2020 by Metova Inc, LLC. All rights reserved.
