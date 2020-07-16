BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista Inc. announced a strategic change to its organization, launching Capango Inc., as a separate entity. This change allows a stronger focus on the recruiting platform initiatives to get job seekers back to work, while simplifying the process for struggling retailers. Stefan Midford has been appointed President and will lead the new organization as it expands nationally.
"We are accelerating our focus on the changes required by the retail industry due to COVID-19 and are working to help job seekers find work they love with an optimized job search experience," said co-founder and CEO, Stan Zylowski. "Leaning into our recruiting platform Capango has always been a key growth strategy. The timing is right."
The Capango recruiting platform, which uses proprietary scoring algorithms to match workers with jobs, and features a mobile social app feel, was acquired by Movista in the 2019 purchase of Natural Insight. Capango launched in beta earlier that year and has had downloads by more than 35,000 job seekers. In addition, hundreds of retail employers have posted thousands of work opportunities.
Former CEO and founder of Natural Insight, Stefan Midford, imagined and worked with many retail organizations in the creation of Capango. "Our research identified an enormous opportunity to create a simpler, faster recruiting platform built for mobile workers in the retail industry. That process had not changed materially in decades and the challenges of the past few months make it even more important that we focus on helping workers and employers get back to work again."
Capango continues to work directly with employers and has launched a "Back to Work" offering of reduced fees and accelerated marketing to attract job seekers. Through the program, businesses can pay reduced fees through September 30th or a subscription fee to utilize Capango for the remainder of 2020.
In 2018, Level Equity of New York made a Series A equity investment in Movista and within a year also backed the acquisition of Virginia-based competitor Natural Insight. Now, as a separate entity, Capango Inc. opens the door to broader markets and a focus on accelerated growth.
Zylowski struck an optimistic tone about the economy, "It's been said that pessimists complain about the wind, optimists hope it will shift and leaders adjust the sails. We are at full mast. Let's go."
About Movista
Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista. They constantly strive to create technical solutions and efficiencies that drive rapid sales increases while driving down costs. The enterprise platform replaces or integrates a multitude of disparate systems into one user-friendly, mobile interface. Learn more at https://movista.com and follow on Twitter @MovistaOne.
About Capango
Capango has reinvented retail recruiting with a platform that instantly connects qualified job seekers to rewarding opportunities. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm and a dating app-like interface, recruiters and job seekers benefit from a mobile first interactive experience. Speed to hire is reduced with integrated chat, video interviewing and candidate management. For employers, this means direct access to qualified, passionate workers, making hiring fast and cost-effective. To learn more about Capango, visit https://www.capango.com/ and follow on Twitter @CapangoLife.
