BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc. announced a series of major enhancements to its management team today. Adam Carson joined as Chief Financial Officer and Eric Wilson joined as Chief Customer Officer. Additionally, co-founder April Seggebruch moved into the newly minted Chief Strategy Officer position, while former Chief Customer Officer, Stefan Midford, will lead the newly spun-out Capango job matching platform.
The moves speak to broader growth patterns within Movista. The firm has grown more than 400% since 2016. In 2018, Level Equity of New York made a $12MM equity investment in the firm and within a year also backed the acquisition of Virginia-based competitor Natural Insight whose assets included both the Natural Insight execution platform and the Capango technology and assets. Additionally, Natural Insight's established international footprint set the stage for geographic expansion.
"Strong companies must have great leaders. Adam and Eric bring invaluable experience, success and knowledge to our C-suite. Filling these roles has been a key strategic imperative for Movista. We could not be more delighted with the result of our process. We are unleashing April's strategic power - and the timing of spinning out Capango with Stefan leading was simply ideal." said co-founder and CEO, Stan Zylowski.
The two newest additions to the c-suite team, Carson and Wilson, bring a combined 35+ years leadership experience, delivering growth and scale in their previous roles with software and technology companies – from tech startups to global SaaS organizations.
Zylowski remains optimistic about the economy and Movista saying, "We see a bright future for firms who drive efficiency for workers through data and technology. Our C-Suite keeps getting stronger, our financial partners are bullish, and our clients are simply the best. Onward."
About Movista
Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista. They constantly strive to create technical solutions and efficiencies that drive rapid sales increases while driving down costs. The enterprise platform replaces or integrates a multitude of disparate systems into one user-friendly, mobile interface. Learn more at https://movista.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.