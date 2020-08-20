CONWAY, Ark. and JONESBORO, Ark., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a leading provider of custom software solutions for mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the private and public sector and Innovator Health, a leading provider of Telehealth and Telemedicine solutions, today announced the results of a new survey of over 1,000 people in the United States on Telemedicine – a technology that's reviving the house Call During the COVID-19 Epidemic. Notably, the survey found, 80%, if given the option, would choose telemedicine for their next medical appointment, 79% have wanted to connect with a medical professional using video conferencing and 93% were either satisfied or very satisfied with their telemedicine experience.
For a freely reusable, downloadable infographic summarizing Metova's July 2020 Telemedicine survey, visit: https://Metova.com/infographic-telemedicine/
"81% say they would choose telemedicine for their next consultation and 97% say that at least some of their past doctors visits could have been done virtually. It's clear that the majority is ready for Telemedcine – if they aren't already using it," said Jonathan Sasse, president at Metova. "With many wishing to avoid medical waiting rooms due to COVID-19, we're expecting an acceleration in demand for telemedicine. Fortunately, technology now provides the means to provide patients with no-compromise personal consultations, all from the comfort and safety of the patients home."
"The demand, acceptance and necessity for telemedicine is here now, but there are still reservations that a telemedicine encounter may be inferior to an in-person visit," said Dr. Darren Sommer, founder and CEO at Innovator Health. "With new technology solutions, medical providers can deliver high-impact services that are equal to, if not better than, traditional in-person visits - leveraging technology to revive the house call, at a time when we most need it."
To read a Q&A with Darren Sommer, founder and CEO at Innovator Health, on Telemedicine and technology, visit: http://Metova.com/telemedicine-2020/
Metova's July 2020 Telemedicine Survey:
- 81% would choose telemedicine for their next consultation If given the option
- 79% have wanted to connect with a medical professional using video conferencing
- 96% would find it useful if their doctor or insurance company provided medical equipment to ensure a more productive telemedicine appointment. (i.e. blood pressure, temperature, etc., to provide vital readings during the session)
- 97% say that at least some of their past doctors visits could have been done virtually
- 65% say that most (47%) or all (17%) of their past doctors visits could have been done virtually
- Almost two-thirds feel telemedicine is better than in-person visits for the same type of medical appointments (only 13% think it is worse)
- Over 80%, if given the option, would choose telemedicine for their next medical appointment
- Nearly 70% have had a video consultation with a medical professional and nearly 40% of those had their first telemedicine experience since the COVID-19 pandemic began
ABOUT METOVA
Founded in 2006, with a belief that mobile would be even more transformative than the internet, Metova set out to build innovative mobile applications while also creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues to build on its success by retaining world-class talent and helping companies transform their business through technology. After identifying customer needs, informed through industry-trusted surveys and analysis, Metova defines and builds the experiences customers expect, aligned with business goals to streamline workflows and increase revenues – while delighting customers and disrupting industries.
