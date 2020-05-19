SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized its Springdale, Ark. campus with an award for exceptional safety, achieving 12 million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA) on April 8, 2020. This milestone puts Rockline Industries – Northwest Arkansas (NWA) in elite company as this has only been achieved one other time since Arkansas began recognizing workplace safety in 1976.
"Our associates really get it and are fully on board with our culture of safety. Despite all the recent distractions, our associates continue to go the extra mile in their daily work to help prevent safety incidents and this award is a testament to their dedication to safety," said Mark Fougerousse, EHS manager of Rockline NWA.
The award from the department's Occupational Safety and Health Division is part of Arkansas' overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.
"Our team members do a great job of preventing incidents from occurring, if they see a potential risk, they speak up right away and it is addressed immediately," Fougerousse continued. "In the time since hitting the 11 million safe work hours milestone our location has installed three new manufacturing lines and hired approximately 100 new associates all while keeping safety strong. We truly appreciate everyone's dedication to being as safe as possible," Fougerousse concluded.
"We have an incredible group of dedicated employees who believe that zero injuries are possible, at work and home. We pay attention to little details and truly look out for each other," said Joel Slank, general manager of Rockline's Springdale facility. "Awards are terrific but what's more rewarding is the knowledge that our employees are acting safely and have a safe place to work," Slank continued.
Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.
