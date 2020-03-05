NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliFi, a leading workforce partner for health systems, today announced the launch of ClariFi, the first workforce management system to bring all contingent labor sources and a hospital's labor budget together in one place. With ClariFi, health systems can manage agency labor, float pool, international, and per diem workers within a single modern, intuitive web application. ClariFi also provides accurate real-time breakdowns of labor utilization and performance vs. budget across an entire health system and is mobile-enabled for easy access on the go.
"Before ClariFi, flexible labor sources such as travel, per diem, international and float were managed in silos – it was impossible to make informed decisions around workforce options, budgeting, scheduling and more," said James Quick, president at SimpliFi. "ClariFi remedies this by providing a unified system which allows a hospital to optimize their labor mix and create meaningful workforce savings. The system is built on today's code and introduces other modern capabilities like live video interviewing, real time analytics, smartphone compatibility and much more."
For more detail on ClariFi or to request a demo, please visit:
https://www.SimpliFiMSP.com/ClariFi
With ClariFi, there is one intuitive, powerful application that brings flexible labor into one place, with everything needed to plan and manage a health system or hospital's workforce in accordance with their budget. ClariFi allows health system executives to benefit from the latest technologies and functionality while realizing cost savings – along with the knowledge that they are making truly informed staffing decisions.
ClariFi features and functionality:
- Create workforce savings: make truly informed, cost-saving decisions about workforce utilization
- Real-time labor mix insights and analytics: Proactively optimize your labor mix
- Live video interviews: Interview and manage prospective candidates all within ClariFi
- Integrated compliance and time tracking: Store and manage all compliance documents while integrating with every major time and attendance system
- Clean, intuitive, modern interface: Available on both desktop and mobile
- Custom dashboards: Robust reporting and KPI visibility and custom dashboards allow users to see the exact data they want, whenever they want
- Integrated worker portal: Allows employees to signal availability and more
- Robust expert support: SimpliFi's team of experts are available to answer questions, optimize usage and more
About SimpliFi
SimpliFi is a group of industry experts and entrepreneurs who have come together with the shared vision of creating a different kind of Managed Services solution. SimpliFi's goal is to raise the bar, bringing more ethics, more service, and more ingenuity, with a focus on helping to solve the nursing shortage head-on with strategies for health systems to build their core nursing staff while cost-effectively managing their flexible workforce.
