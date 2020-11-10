CONWAY, Ark., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a leading provider of custom software solutions for mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the private and public sector today announced the results of a new blind survey of over 1000 people in the United States who have stayed at a hotel, resort, or casino in the past two years regarding their sentiment about COVID-19 practices, concerns, and technology in the hospitality industry.
Notably, the survey found 90% say it is very important the facility they visit enforces COVID-19 safety policies, while almost 80% have avoided staying in a hotel, casino, or resort specifically due to COVID-19. In addition, nearly 90% prefer that the hotel they visit has a mobile app offering the ability to completely manage their stay without having to interact with a person – and 86% would choose one hotel over another if one offered the option of a mobile application offering a fully contactless mobile check-in, concierge, check-out and facility reservation services.
To read an exclusive Q&A with a senior hotel operations leader of one of Las Vegas' leading hotels on COVID-19's effect on the hospitality industry in Las Vegas, please visit: https://Metova.com/qa-new-normal-for-hotels-resorts-and-casinos-amid-covid-19/
For a freely reusable, downloadable infographic summarizing Metova's Fall 2020 Hospitality survey, visit: https://Metova.com/infographic-survey-tech-supported-new-normal-hotels-covid-19/
"COVID-19 has accelerated customer demand for technologies such as mobile check-in apps, keyless entry, and mobile concierge services that enable a contactless experience while adding convenience that did not exist in the past," said Jonathan Sasse, chief strategy officer at Metova. "And not only are these technologies a deciding factor when a customer has the choice to pick one hotel, casino, or resort over another, but the overall desire for them is here to stay."
Metova's Fall 2020 Hospitality Survey:
- 78% have avoided staying in a hotel, casino, or resort specifically due to COVID-19
- 90% say it is very or extremely important that the facility they stay at enforces COVID-19 safety policies
- Nearly 90% prefer that the hotel they stay at has a mobile app offering the ability to completely manage a stay without having to interact with a person
- 86% say other things being equal, they would choose one hotel over another if one offered the option of a fully contactless mobile check-in, concierge, check-out, and facility reservation app
- 60% have stayed in a hotel, casino, or resort in the past 6 months
- 82% feel the COVID-19 pandemic will bring about changes to the onsite lodging experience that will last well into the future
- Mobile check-in and alerts for on-site amenities (68%), access to room via mobile app (61%), and online concierge services via mobile app (55%) are the changes of most value to in a future hotel stay
Additional Metova technology and culture sentiment surveys include: Telehealth, Contact Tracing and COVID-19, Working From Home Due to COVID-19, Internet of Things, Mobile First, the Connected Car and Smartphones and Healthcare.
ABOUT METOVA
Founded in 2006, with a belief that mobile would be even more transformative than the internet, Metova set out to build innovative mobile applications while also creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues to build on its success by retaining world-class talent and helping companies transform their business through technology. After identifying customer needs, informed through industry-trusted surveys and analysis, Metova defines and builds the experiences customers expect, aligned with business goals to streamline workflows and increase revenues – while delighting customers and disrupting industries.
Copyright © 2009-2020 by Metova Inc, LLC. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.