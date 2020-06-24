PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisters and best friends Mary-Keaton (16) and Stella (14) Render, a new and harmonious pop country duo suitably named Render Sisters, have released their debut original song, "Lost Boy," accompanied with a stylish concept video on their YouTube channel, directed by country music superstar Pam Tillis, and Josh Sikkema.
"We are very excited to share our first single with everyone, as well as launch our first music video," Stella Render joyfully proclaimed. "We are beyond proud to have had the privilege of working under the direction of Pam Tillis and Josh Sikkema. The combination of these two masterminds brought together the perfect choreographed performance."
"The moment I met the Render Sisters I could sense their maturity," Pam Tillis recalled. "My unexpected moment came when I heard them sing "Lost Boy" and how easy they made it all sound. It was an intriguing melody that caught me off guard, with Everly-esque harmonies and simple but haunting lyrics. These gems in the rough from rural Arkansas don't need much polishing, just more opportunities to do what comes naturally."
The up-and-coming Arkansas native pop country duo shot the video on their families farm just outside of Pine Bluff. The two young sisters have spent most of their adolescence performing the small town Arkansas circuit of school talent shows, county fairs, or any stage they could grace that was close to home. Influenced by their grandmother, a music teacher, the Render Sisters also drew inspiration from country queens like Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, and Kacey Musgraves.
Now the Render Sisters are beginning to strike their own chords of original material, as their creative spirits begin to blossom from within. Having co-written their debut song "Lost Boy" with accomplished Nashville songwriter Britton Cameron (Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Lonestar), these young songstresses seek to make a name for themselves with meaningful backstories to their music. A country music hallmark.
"We wrote this song to express to people that there is always hope for those that feel lost in this world," Mary-Keaton pointed out. "Some of us may face times when we feel lonely or lost, and if we are willing to reach out, there is usually that person there."
Single Name: Lost Boy
Release date: June 19, 2020
Label / Distribution: Render Sisters Music / Distro Kid
Written by: Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron
ISRC: QZH 72018233
Produced by: Britton Cameron
Buy/Stream/Listen at ffm.to/rendersisters-lostboy
Video: youtu.be/rYft-Sw1ZYM
About Render Sisters:
The Render Sisters are a young pop country duo from Pine Bluff, Arkansas who were influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced as many small town stages since elementary school, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses are now ready to strike their own chords as original singers and songwriters, with their debut songs, "Count On Me, Count On You" & "Lost Boy," premiering summer of 2020. Visit RenderSisters.com to learn more, or follow @RenderSistersMusic on social media.
Media Contact:
Jason Ashcraft
(502) 994-2523
242316@email4pr.com
