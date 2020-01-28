LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of students, parents, teachers, and community members will rally at one of Arkansas's largest School Choice Week celebrations on Wednesday, January 29. This energetic rally will celebrate all K-12 school options available to families across the state of Arkansas.
WHAT:
- Rally and celebration for School Choice Week
WHO:
- Thousands of students, parents, teachers, and community members
WHEN:
- 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29
WHERE:
- Robinson Center | 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock.
This event is hosted by The Reform Alliance.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
