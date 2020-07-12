JASPER — Members of the Campbell Edgmon American Legion Post 93 accepted a statue of a US soldier adorned with the American flag from Joe and Katherine Nance. It is located at the Newton County War Memorial on the lawn of the Newton County Courthouse.
The statue, named “Old Joe,” honors all of Newton County’s brave veterans and the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made to protect the freedoms that we all enjoy. This flag stands for the ideals presented in our Constitution and Bill of Rights. “We all need to continually work toward seeing the fulfillment of those ideals,” said Joe Nance.
