LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas State Police have identified a sheriff's deputy killed in a shooting in northern Arkansas as Sergeant Mike Stephen.
State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Stephen responded to a domestic welfare check at a house in Leslie, about 77 miles (124 kilometers) from Little Rock, around 8:40 Thursday morning. Shortly after talking with a woman outside the house, gunfire erupted. Stephen was killed at the scene.
Sadler said police were working Thursday afternoon to identify the suspect, who also died.
The woman was wounded with what are believed to be non-life threatening injures. She was driven to a local hospital.
Stone County Chief Deputy Zachary Alexander said Stephen was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, as well as a U.S. army veteran and the chief of the Pineville Fire Department.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said it was “heartbreaking” to hear of Stephen’s death in the line of duty.
“Deputy Stephen’s death is a somber reminder that our law-enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect ours,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I am grateful for the men and women who willingly put their safety on the line every time they put on the uniform. My heart goes out to his wife and son, and to his fellow officers and friends in their grief at the tragic loss of Mike Stephen.”
Hutchinson ordered the state flag of Arkansas to fly at half-staff in honor of Deputy Stephen. The flag is to be flown at half-staff immediately through the day of interment.
