DIAMOND CITY — There’s a new mayor at Diamond City.
Officials say Jaime Neussner was sworn in as the head of the city at a meeting Wednesday night.
Linda Miracle, the former mayor, had been elected in 2018. She had been at odds with the city council concerning meetings, and some citizens attending city council meetings had called for her resignation.
Residents circulated a petition on a referendum to recall Miracle in a special election held during the 2020 General Election in November. Almost 76% of voters in Diamond City voted in favor of the recall.
A special city council meeting was called for Nov. 10, but not enough council members were present to constitute a quorum, so it actually became a town meeting to determine how to choose a new mayor. There was talk of holding a special election or allowing the council to elect a new mayor to complete Miracle’s term.
Nuessner was one of a number of residents who showed interest in the position. The council made its decision Wednesday night.
“I am the new mayor of Diamond City, Arkansas,” Nuessner said, adding with a laugh, “and I don’t have a clue.”
Nuessner said he grew up in Diamond City. He said he learned to bob apples in the Diamond City Community Center when there were festivals for Halloween and Christmas. He performed in three talent shows in that building.
“I played ‘Taps’ for the veterans on Veterans Day down there,” he said.
He wants to see festivals and events like that again. He wants to see events where children can get together with the older citizens and learn to socialize in other ways than on social media.
“When I was growing up, we called it ‘Dying City’ because it was a retirement community and it was all older people,” he said. “But now it’s called ‘Dying City’ because of our economy.”
Businesses are gone and people are moving away. He wants to offer incentives, if possible, to entice them to locate in town.
He wants the elderly and retired people to get the library in the community center open again. He wants to see veterans’ meals again. The center belongs to the people and he sees no reason for it to be closed during the day.
“People should be able to come and go and talk and have fun and be a community,” Nuessner said.
A project manager at FedEx, Nuessner said he wants to go into the job as a manager with those business sensibilities, but in a friendlier manner.
“The city needs to be a family and we need to make decisions like family,” he said. “Families argue, but we get right over it and go on.
“I have two decisions to make for the city. That is, is it good for the city or is it not. And that my two decisions.
“Stop the fight; do what’s right,” he said. “If I’d had a campaign, that probably would have been my slogan.”
