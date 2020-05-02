After over a year of planning, a proposed development to house more than 100 students near the south campus of North Arkansas College received the go ahead to proceed from the Harrison Planning Commission on Tuesday. The commissioners met virtually via Google due to social distancing requirements being followed by the city during the current coronavirus pandemic.
The large-scale development is a North Arkansas College Foundation project and the single three-story apartment building will be placed on an eight-acres section of land between South Main Street and Pioneer Drive.
The foundation purchased the land in 2017. It had been zoned residential, but the Harrison City Council approved rezoning to C-3 highway commercial more than a year ago. The land was partially purchased and partially gifted from the John Paul Hammerschmidt Family Trust. Records show the sale price was $240,000.
The site plan for 510 South Main came before the Planning Commission Tuesday afternoon. It included phase one, however, phase two of the development was received by the commission separately.
There were no substantial comments received by the commission from the city by Director of Operations Wade Phillips. He said he even looked at the project's list of proposed vegetation plantings for any invasive species prohibited by codes. One thing he pointed out that was not in his comments to the commission concerned the material used on the facade of the housing unit. The code has a requirement for commercial developments that limits the amount of metal and vinyl siding used to no more than 75% of the building's exterior. Hardie board siding is an alternative material that can be used if necessary. Cement is combined with sand, water and cellulose wood fibers to create a material particularly suited to protect building exteriors.
The commission focused most of its attention on a proposed driveway for the development at Pioneer Drive that appeared not to meet city street standards including curbs and gutters and sidewalks. It will be a private street, Phillips said, noting that Pioneer Drive is not a city street. Future plans call for the driveway to connect with US. 62-65, but is not part of phase one. Permits would be required to be obtained by the highway department to connect to it and would be a future matter for the owners to consider.
Several commissioners said they felt the driveway should meet city specifications, but Phillips said the city would have to adopt the right of way and take over its maintenance. Being used by the public does not make it a public street.
The college wants control of the driveway because of its access to students, it was noted.
The site plan failed to receive a second to the motion for approval. Several commissioners wanted assurances that the siding material and the driveway issues were addressed in the plan. The development owner, Bluffstone Developers in Davenport, Iowa, contacted the commissioners during the meeting and agreed to meet the commission's requests.
That assurance prompted the commissioners to vote unanimously for phase one's approval.
Dubbed Pioneer Villas, the apartment building is designed to include 27 units with 108 beds. Room types will include two- and four-bedroom suites. Each bedroom will include a private bathroom, and suites are equipped with full kitchens and will be fully furnished.
The goal was to have the new residence hall available for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Approval was also given Tuesday for the preliminary plat for Cornerstone Plaza at 1426 North Highway 62-65.
All of the requirements were met, Phillips said. He explained that originally the commission approved the site plan review and a development plan review for the bank and the commercial building out front including the proposed new road and utilities. The owners now know what they want to do with the rest of the property, Phillips said. They want to establish a commercial subdivision. Now this preliminary plat must be approved so the property can be divided. It was a single one-ownership development originally.
Phillips also asked the commission for guidance in dealing with a request from a mobile home park in the city to expand. He said the park was grandfathered when restrictions were imposed on new parks within the city limits.
Commissioners said grandfathered existing parks operate under the original statutes, but if it expanded, by adding units within their existing boundaries or by adding to their property, they would have to follow current regulations and standards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.